The Vivendi (Paris:VIV) Combined General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 10:00 am, at l'Olympia, 28, boulevard des Capucines 75009 Paris-France.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis préalable de réunion) containing the agenda and the draft resolutions was published (in French) in today's Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires.

The preliminary notice also explains the terms and conditions for participating in and voting at this Shareholders' General Meeting.

Documents and information relating to this Shareholders' General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements. The information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be available on Vivendi's website at https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders-meeting

