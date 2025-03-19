San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced the launch and availability of the XP3plus 5G, its newest ultra-rugged flip phone designed for first responders, government, and enterprise users. Available now at T-Mobile and certified for use with T-Priority, featuring the nation's first 5G network slice for first responders.

Building on the success of its 4G predecessor, the award-winning XP3plus, this 5G model delivers upgraded performance and durability. Key enhancements include a Qualcomm SM4450 5G chipset for fast connectivity, a larger display, and a larger 3000mAh removable battery, offering up to 30 hours of talk time1. With 4GB DDR4 RAM, 32GB eMMC storage, and expandable memory of up to 512GB via MicroSD2, the device is engineered for reliable performance and use in demanding environments.

The phone comes in two configurations to meet varied needs-with or without a camera. The non-camera model addresses security requirements in sensitive environments, while the camera-enabled version is ideal for documenting and troubleshooting fieldwork.

"The XP3plus 5G has been purpose-built to meet the evolving needs for mission-critical professionals who require security, dependability, and simplicity in their communication tools," said Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer at Sonim Technologies. "Rugged flip phones continue to meet the growing demand for distraction-free productivity, especially among government, public safety, and industrial users. With certification for T-Priority, this device can also be used by first responders to help them remain connected when they need it most."

Like all Sonim solutions for critical communication, the device is designed to reduce total cost of ownership, backed by Sonim's industry-leading 3-year comprehensive warranty, reliable and trusted support with SonimCare, and SonimWare-Sonim's suite of software tools designed to boost productivity and streamline device management. A robust ecosystem of accessories, including vehicle mounts, multi-bay chargers, and rugged headsets, provides added functionality and seamless integration into diverse workflows.

This compact flip phone meets Sonim's Rugged Performance Standards (RPS). Based on over a decade of feedback from customer usage in the world's most extreme environments, Sonim Rugged Performance Standards consist of 12 benchmarks of endurance and durability that exceed IP68 and military durability standards (MIL-STD-810H)4. The XP3plus 5G is submersion-proof up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) in fresh water for 30 minutes, resistant to dust and dirt, and capable of operating in temperatures from -4°F to 131°F. It is also certified safe for explosive environments, meeting Class I, II, and III, Div 2 standards.

Sonim is renowned for superior audio quality and the XP3plus 5G is no exception. Designed for the noisiest environments, the XP3plus 5G delivers superior audio with a 100dB+ ultra-loud speaker5 and includes a dual microphone with noise and echo cancellation, ensuring crystal-clear communication at construction sites, manufacturing floors, and field operations. Tactile, glove-friendly Push-to-Talk (PTT) and SOS buttons, combined with the compact flip design, make the phone highly functional in virtually any use case.

The Sonim XP3plus 5G is now available at T-Mobile https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone/sonim-xp3plus-5g or your nearest T-Mobile retail location. For more information, visit https://www.sonimtech.com/products/phones/xp3plus-5g.

1 Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

2 External storage SD card not included. Must be purchased separately.

3 The 3 year warranty covers everything except the following:

(a) damage resulting from abuse, accident or misuse; (b) damage resulting from use outside the parameters indicated in the User Guide, including those related to liquid, shock and dust exposure; (c) cosmetic damage including dents and scratches; (d) ordinary wear and tear; (e) damage resulting from use of this mobile phone with accessories, equipment or other mobile phones or equipment not furnished or expressly approved by Sonim; (f) damage resulting from third-party software; (g) damage resulting from maintenance, service adjustment or installation of the mobile phone, performed or attempted by any person or entity not expressly authorized by Sonim; (h) loss of use of the mobile phone (i) loss of data, information or third-party applications or software; (j) fire, flood, windstorm, lightning, earthquake, exposure to extreme weather conditions, electrical surge or improper voltage; (k) mobile phone performance issues resulting from cellular signal reception or transmission, (l) damage resulting from viruses, malware, trojan horses or other software problems; and (m) mobile phones in which the serial number is missing or has been altered, damaged or defaced. Warranty on the battery and accessories is 1 year.

4 Based on SGS lab testing & certification. These devices meet and/or exceed specification (MIL-STD-810H) testing against a subset of specific environmental conditions, including temperature/humidity, thermal shock, mechanical shock/drop/vibration, water and solar radiation. Real world usage varies from the specific environmental conditions used in MIL-STD-810H testing. These devices meet and/or exceed IP68 testing. Real world usage varies from the specific conditions used in IP68 testing.

5 To prevent possible hearing damage, do not listen at high volume levels for long periods of time.

Sonim is a registered trademark of Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated .

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged and rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the timeline of new products. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "poised," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines for Sonim's products; the current interest and potential attempt of a hostile takeover from a third party may divert the management attention from Sonim's business and may require significant expenses; Sonim's susceptibility to supply chain disruptions; a potential strain on Sonim's resources as a result of rapid customer ramp-up and significant increases in demand; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim's common stock; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

