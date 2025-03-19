KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced that Health Canada approved KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by KEYTRUDA as a single agent, for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma. The approval is based on data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-868 trial, also known as NRG-GY018.André Galarneau, Executive Director & Vice President, Oncology Business Unit at Merck Canada, said: 'This exciting news means an additional option is now available to patients in need. Merck remains focused on supporting research and development that aims to provide meaningful contributions to patient care.'For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX