DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price inflation softened further in January to the lowest level in nine months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.Residential property prices climbed 8.1 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 8.8 percent gain in December. Prices have been rising since February 2020.Further, the latest rate of growth was the weakest since April 2024, when prices had risen 7.9 percent.In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 7.5 percent annually in January. House prices alone showed an increase of 7.9 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 6.1 percent.Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 8.6 percent higher in January than a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX