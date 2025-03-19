WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) said its subsidiary HR Merger Sub Inc. has commenced the previously announced tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) common stock for $78.75 in cash and 0.1287 shares of Herc common stock for each H&E share, in each case without interest. The offer will expire on April 15, 2025. The transaction is expected to close mid-year 2025.Herc will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including an Offer to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal, which will include the terms of the Offer, along with a Registration Statement on Form S-4.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX