Siemens Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Supporting the Evolution of Smart Hospitals and Its Market-leading Position

Siemens strengthens its leadership position in the healthcare sector with its competency in digitalizing facilities and operations, thus enabling the progression of smart hospitals.

SAN ANTONIO, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the smart building solutions for the healthcare industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Siemens with the 2024 Global Company of the Year Award. Siemens is well-equipped with the domain know-how and technologies needed to support the evolution of smart hospitals that focus on staff productivity, digitized operations, and sustainability, addressing overcrowding and high operations costs in hospitals. Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the intelligent, adaptive infrastructure market for the future by addressing the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change through the connection of energy systems, buildings, and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source. An increasingly digitalized ecosystem helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing to protecting the planet.

Siemens holistically understands hospital operations, which are often riddled with complexities and challenges, and offers smart building solutions by integrating three important infrastructures: medical technology (MT), operational technology (OT), and information technology (IT). The company addresses pertinent challenges with its smart hospital solutions - including Building X. The digital building platform supports customers to digitalize, manage, and optimize their building operations, paving the way for sustainable, autonomous, and profitable facilities. It is part of Siemens Xcelerator, an open digital business platform that enables customers to accelerate their digital transformation easier, faster and at scale. The company's smart building solutions exhibit the highest level of digital transformation with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), which allow for an advanced automation of hospitals, digital twins for operations, and predictive and prescriptive building maintenance. In addition to these, further Siemens' MT, OT and IT solutions enable hospitals to achieve their sustainability goals, increase medical staff productivity, enhance patient comfort and visitor experience, and maintain compliance with regard to indoor ambient conditions, health, and safety.

Melvin Leong, Senior Director, Head of Homes and Buildings, Frost & Sullivan, observed: "Siemens leads in addressing challenges in the digitalization of hospitals with its advanced digital platforms and maintains its domination in the healthcare sector through the seamless integration of hospitals' MT, OT, and IT infrastructures and servicing their operational goals. Reinforcing its strong innovation and performance, Siemens grew its revenue by 3% despite continuous economic challenges in fiscal 2024."

Siemens demonstrates resilience as a leading technology company, and this is reflected in its business performance. Its commitment to innovation has reinforced its leadership in smart building solutions including hospital infrastructure digitalization. The company's competitive advantage is in synergistic collaboration among its technical experts and cross functional teams, as together they deliver a top-notch customer purchase experience with its one-stop solutions, proprietary digital platform and software. With its unique proposition, Siemens can be considered ahead of its peers.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

