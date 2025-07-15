Siemens, i-charging, ABB E-mobility, and Kempower Take Top Spots in ABI Research's Commercial EV Charging Solution Vendor Competitive Ranking

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a global trend of ongoing electrification and squeezed grid capacity, in both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, the commercial Electric Vehicle (EV) charging market is being pushed toward scalable, energy-efficient solutions with capable and convenient maintenance to ensure high uptime. The new competitive ranking by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research assesses nine commercial EV charging vendors, analyzed through various criteria including scalability, charging technology, and support services.

Market Leaders: Siemens, i-charging, ABB E-mobility, Kempower

Mainstream: Alpitronic, Power Electronics, Schneider Electric

Followers: Eaton, BorgWarner

The assessment focused on nine criteria across two major segments: innovation and implementation. The innovation criteria analyzed charger size, power, and efficiency, as well as scalability/flexibility of charger solutions, along with the accompanying software offering. The implementation criteria examined each vendor's commitment to the commercial EV market, support services, commercial success in the market, and the breadth of solutions and services offered with chargers.

Siemens led the commercial EV market with a complete suite across both the Alternating Current (AC) and Direct Current (DC) segments, using both its own developed technologies and that of its acquisition, Heliox, to adapt to the growing eTruck and eBus segments of the market. Siemens has deployed more than 100,000 chargers across 60 countries, with a strong presence across Europe, North America, India, Australia, and select countries in South America. i-charging follows with its focus on high-power DC charging solutions, with an adept technology offering that includes a Megawatt Charging System (MCS) solution rated up to 1.5 Megawatts (MW), and well-positioned support services that enable high uptime and convenient maintenance of chargers. ABB E-mobility stands out with a complete portfolio that accommodates several charging segments, most recently with its new addition of the MCS1200 solution for truck charging, delivering 1.2 MW of continuous power at 1,500 Amps (A). Kempower completes the leader category with a market-leading dynamic load management solution, as well as impressive high-power DC chargers, including MCS solutions.

Alpitronic is a high performer among the mainstream category, excelling in scalability through the use of its Power-Stack technology that easily scales up charging power without requiring new chargers in the ground. Power Electronics follows with an impressive offering across AC and DC segments, including an MCS solution rated at a power rating of 1.44 MW, one of the highest in the market. Schneider Electric, which is in the earlier phases of its expansion into high-power DC charging compared to some other vendors assessed, rounds out the mainstream category. It shines with an impressive software offering, fueled by notable acquisitions and partnerships such as its 2022 acquisition of EV Connect (an open charging platform provider), or its partnership with Mobility House Solutions, which includes its energy management platform.

Despite follower status, Eaton and BorgWarner both have notable strengths and growth opportunities in the commercial EV charging market. Eaton is also in an earlier stage of its portfolio expansion into higher-power DC charging, which limits its reach into commercial vehicle segments like truck charging, but it shines in the minimization of charger footprints, notably at the 150 Kilowatt (kW) level. This is a key factor for charging sites that often have limited space capacities for charging. BorgWarner has notable partnerships in China, such as Windrose Technology trucks' MCS trials in China for Goodman Group properties, which use a BorgWarner 960 kW liquid-cooled high-power charger.

The commercial EV charging market must continue to evolve to accommodate a changing technology landscape with MCS charging, an uncertain regulatory landscape with changing electrification targets and mandates across several global markets, and an uncertain geopolitical landscape that can increase costs and complicate supply chains for several stakeholders. This competitive ranking recognizes the leading vendors pushing the boundaries of commercial EV charging and helping partners tackle grid capacity constraints, space constraints, and other operational/technological barriers to electrification.

