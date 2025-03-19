WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded $2.5 Million Contract Under the Spiral 4 Contract Vehicle to Provide Managed Mobility Services to the Department of Defense

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, today announced a new Task Order award under the Spiral 4 contract vehicle from a combat support agency within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The Task Order has an annual value of approximately $2.5 million and a period of performance of one base year with nine one-year option periods. The Task Order has a potential value of $25 million if all options are exercised. Through this Task Order, WidePoint will support the procurement and management of wireless devices that meet standard functionality requirements through its Managed Mobility Solutions. The service will extend to users located in all 50 U.S. states and 90 international countries, ensuring seamless connectivity and operational efficiency for personnel deployed in diverse environments.

WidePoint CEO Jin Kang, stated: "We are honored to be awarded this Task Order, WidePoint's first under the Spiral 4 contract. Our services will enhance the operational capabilities of our armed forces. This award illustrates WidePoint's expertise in providing tailored Managed Mobility Solutions through one of the most pivotal contract vehicles in the federal space."

WidePoint's Chief Operating Officer, Todd Dzyak, stated: "Spiral 4 provides a best value solution, and the required cybersecurity profiles, for the procurement and management of unclassified wireless mobility telecommunications services and devices. This Task Order exemplifies WidePoint's dedication to innovation and excellence in support of the U.S. military's mission. By ensuring access to reliable wireless devices, we are empowering our service members to perform their duties effectively, regardless of their location. We take pride in being a trusted partner to the DoD and are committed to delivering superior service through the Spiral 4 contract vehicle."

Kang added, "We look forward to working collaboratively with the combat support agency to deliver high-quality services and solutions that empower our service members with an additional focus on security, efficiency and minimizing cost."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com

