Bionoid Pharma, Inc.: Bionoid Pharma Announces Filing of OTCQB Application to Enhance Market Visibility and Liquidity

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("Bionoid") (OTC PINK:BINP) today announced that it has submitted an application to uplist from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market.

The application process involves a thorough review by OTC Markets Group, which assesses the company's financials, governance, and disclosures. Upon approval, Bionoid Pharma will be able to utilize the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) modernized Rule 15c2-11 framework, allowing for enhanced market maker participation through the IDQS system without the traditional 30-day waiting period.

"We are excited to take this significant step toward strengthening our capital markets presence," said Wayne Cockburn, CEO of Bionoid Pharma, Inc. "This anticipated transition is expected to enhance trading efficiency, liquidity, and price discovery, benefiting both institutional and retail investors. By increasing market transparency and accessibility, Bionoid Pharma aims to expand its investor base while reaffirming its position as a leader in the health and wellness sector. We look forward to working closely with OTC Markets throughout this process and will continue to keep our shareholders informed of all material developments."

The listing of Bionoid Pharma's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to final approval. The company will provide updates as the application process progresses.

About Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. is an innovative health and wellness company focused on strategic acquisitions and advanced AI technology to expand its revenue streams and brand presence. The company's proprietary AI Maverick platform is designed to drive customer loyalty, operational excellence, and sustainable growth through AI-driven solutions.

Stay Connected:

Website: BionoidPharma.com

OTC Markets: BINP

X (formerly Twitter): @BionoidPharma

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Wayne Cockburn, CEO

(905) 505-0770

Email: bionoidpharma@gmail.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential impact on the company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the OTCQB uplisting application, potential benefits of Rule 15c2-11, expected market maker participation, trading improvements, and operational efficiencies. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE: Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire