4C Group AB: 4C Strategies welcomes Veronica Wallin as new CFO

4C Group AB (publ) announced today that CFO Anders Nordgren has decided to step down from his role after six successful years with the company. 4C Strategies has appointed Veronica Wallin as the new CFO.

Veronica joins from her most recent role as CFO at Episurf Medical AB. She has extensive experience in financial leadership within publicly listed companies, with a strong focus on scaling businesses both nationally and internationally. With Veronica, 4C Strategies gains a dedicated and highly skilled CFO whose expertise will be invaluable in the company's continued growth journey.

Anders Nordgren has served as CFO of 4C Strategies since 2019 and has played a key role in the company's development. During his time in the role, 4C Strategies has expanded internationally and successfully listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (2022). The company extends its sincere gratitude to Anders for his dedication and significant contributions and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

"I want to thank Anders for his tremendous contributions to 4C Strategies. During his time as CFO, the company has successfully completed an IPO and adapted to operating in a listed environment. We wish him every success in the future. At the same time, I am very pleased to welcome Veronica Wallin as our new CFO. Veronica has an impressive drive and extensive experience in publicly listed companies. I have great confidence that she will play a key role in our continued growth and further strengthen our team," says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Strategies.

Veronica Wallin will assume her position in June 2025 and will thereby take a seat in the company's executive leadership team. Anders Nordgren will remain in his role during a transition period to ensure a seamless handover.

