WKN: 897933 | ISIN: US5184391044 | Ticker-Symbol: ELAA
Tradegate
19.03.25
17:31 Uhr
62,40 Euro
+0,20
+0,32 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC10,625-1,98 %
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED18,970+1,17 %
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC62,40+0,32 %
HERMES INTERNATIONAL SCA2.495,00+2,00 %
HUGO BOSS AG37,840-0,42 %
KERING SA213,65-1,68 %
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE614,70+1,65 %
MONCLER SPA61,66+0,59 %
PRADA SPA6,926+2,76 %
PVH CORP60,02+1,39 %
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION203,40+1,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.