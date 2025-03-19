Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF) (the "Company") (EUFI.PA) announces its intention to launch a new buy-back programme of its own shares (ISIN FR0014000MR3) for a maximum amount representing up to 4.5% of its share capital. This fifth programme follows the first programme that took place between 3 October 2022 and 8 August 2023, the second programme that took place between 25 October 2023 and 30 August 2024, the third programme that took place between 02 September 2024 and 20 December 2024, and the fourth programme that took place between 23 December 2024 and 19 March 2025. The new programme is commencing on 20 March 2025 and will last until 19 March 2026 at the latest. The Company may at any time interrupt this programme in view of market conditions and/or the evolution of its investment strategy.

The shares to be purchased under this programme will be used to hedge the Company's Long-Term Incentive plans but may also be cancelled, used to partially finance acquisitions or for other purposes approved by the Board of Directors and within the authorisation of the AGM.

The Company is mandating an independent provider of financial services to execute the first tranche of this programme starting on 20 March 2025 and ending on 24 April 2025 with a maximum volume of 7,800,000 shares or 4.04% of its share capital. In addition to conducting share repurchases on regulated markets (limited to 25% of the average daily trading volume of shares over the past 20 trading days on the regulated markets where purchases are made), the independent provider of financial services is also authorised to purchase blocks of shares on the open market. Considering both shares repurchased on regulated markets as well as block purchases, the total amount of shares repurchased on any trading day cannot exceed 50% of the average daily trading volume of shares over the past 20 trading days on regulated markets.

Over the course of the fourth share buy-back programme, 3,830,000 shares were repurchased, representing 1.98% of the current share capital.

Notes to Editors:

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins Scientific S.E. network of independent companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With ca. 63,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 950 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 60 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products. Eurofins companies' broad range of services are important for the health and safety of people and our planet. The ongoing investment to become fully digital and maintain the best network of state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment supports our objective to provide our customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results in the best possible turnaround time (TAT). Eurofins companies are well positioned to support clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the evolving requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

The Eurofins network has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, its companies draw on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer their clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific S.E. are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins Scientific S.E. through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific S.E.'s management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific S.E. disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

Contacts:

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Eurofins Scientific SE

Phone: +32 2 766 1620

E-mail: ir@sc.eurofinseu.com