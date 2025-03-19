Phoenix Motor Inc.: Phoenix Motor Expands Autonomous Technology Initiative with Development of Package Pickup and Delivery Robots

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, today announced a groundbreaking initiative to develop autonomous robots designed for package pickup and last-mile delivery. This new program builds upon the company's recently announced autonomous food and beverage delivery vehicle initiative, expanding its vision for the future of smart logistics.

Phoenix Motor is integrating its advanced autonomous technologies into compact, self-navigating delivery robots that, combined with its autonomous delivery vehicles, create a comprehensive ecosystem for automated logistics solutions. The development effort will begin with a pilot program, focusing on enhancing efficiency in e-commerce and local package delivery.

"The evolution of last-mile delivery requires a multi-faceted approach, and Phoenix Motor is proud to expand its autonomous solutions with the introduction of package pickup and delivery robots," said Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix Motor. "By leveraging our expertise in electric and autonomous mobility, we aim to provide businesses with cost-effective and sustainable solutions to meet the rising demand for seamless delivery services."

These autonomous robots will feature AI-powered navigation, obstacle detection, and secure compartmentalized storage to ensure safe and efficient transport of goods. Designed for both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) applications, the robots will offer on-demand, contactless deliveries for various industries, including retail, logistics, and healthcare.

By expanding its autonomous technology portfolio, Phoenix Motor reinforces its position as a leader in sustainable and intelligent transportation solutions. The company remains committed to advancing the future of mobility through innovative electric and autonomous vehicle technologies.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: phoenixev.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

