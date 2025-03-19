Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Filing of Interim Financial Statements

Alset AI Ventures Inc.(TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence (AI) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, announces that it has filed its management-prepared interim financial statements for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, along with the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Interims").

The Company anticipates the revocation of the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The MCTO was initially requested due to delays in filing the previously required audited annual financial statements and accompanying MD&A. With the filing of the Interims now complete, the Company expects the management trading restrictions to be lifted.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

