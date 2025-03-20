BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German real estate firm Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) published preliminary results for fiscal year 2024. Adjusted EBT of the continued operations was 504.2 million euros or 1.27 per share euros. The Net Asset Value (NAV) amounted to 16.575 billion euros; this corresponds to a NAV per share of 41.76 euros.The final figures for the 2024 financial year are set to be released on March 25, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX