BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) reported first half net profit from continuiung operations of 434 million euros compared to 496 million euros, prior year. Underlying net profit from continuing operations increased to 450 million euros from 427 million euros. Underlying operating profit was up 6.4% at constant currencies, for the period. Basic underlying EPS from continuing operations was 3.08 euros compared to 2.91 euros.First half revenues were 12.47 billion euros compared to 12.10 billion euros, last year. Organic revenue growth was 3.5%, for the period.For fiscal 2025, the company now expects organic revenue growth between 3% and 4%, revisded from prior guidance range of 5.5% to 6.5%. Underlying operating margin growth guidance was revised to 10 to 20 bps, from 30 to 40 bps.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX