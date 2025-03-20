LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Lanxess Ag (LNXSF.PK) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -EUR64 millionThe company's bottom line totaled -EUR64 million, or -EUR0.74 per share. This compares with -EUR590 million, or -EUR6.83 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to EUR1.483 billion from EUR1.436 billion last year.Lanxess Ag earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -EUR64 Mln. vs. -EUR590 Mln. last year. -EPS: -EUR0.74 vs. -EUR6.83 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.483 Bln vs. EUR1.436 Bln last year.For the fourth quarter, the Group posted adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 0.21 euro per share, compared with a loss of 0.30 euro per share, recorded for the same period last year.Lanxess plans to pay a stable dividend of 0.10 euro for the full-year 2024, when compared with the previous year.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the company expects EBITDA pre exceptionals of 600 to 650 million euros, which corresponds to operational growth of around 10 percent on an adjusted basis.For the full-year 2024, the Group has registered EBITDA pre exceptionals of 614 million euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX