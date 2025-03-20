WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Group (SGLFF.PK), a German carbon and graphite products maker, reported a net loss attributable to the shareholders of the parent company of 80.3 million euros in fiscal year 2024 compared to net profit of 41.0 million euros in 2023.The group's adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3.3% to 162.9 million euros from last year's 168.4 million euros. Group sales for fiscal year 2024 were 1.026 billion euros, down slightly by 5.8% on the prior-year level's 1.089 billion euros. Weakening demand from key sales markets throughout 2024 was slowing SGL Carbon's sales and adjusted EBITDA growth.The company expects consolidated sales for fiscal year 2025, including all business units, to be slightly below the previous year's 1.026 billion euros. It expects adjusted EBITDA in 2025 to range between 130 million euros and 150 million euros.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX