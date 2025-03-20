Anzeige
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Launch of Share Buyback Programme

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Launch of Share Buyback Programme 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Launch of Share Buyback Programme 
20-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 20 March 2025 
 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Launch of Share Buyback Programme 
 
 
On 20 February 2025, in its Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2024, I-RES announced its intention to 
launch a share buyback programme of up to EUR5 million (the "Buyback Programme"). 
 
I-RES today announces that it is launching its Share Buyback programme and has entered into an agreement with J&E Davy 
("Davy") to act as principal to conduct the Buyback Programme and to purchase ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each (the 
"Shares") on the Company's behalf for a maximum aggregate consideration of up to EUR5 million and to make trading 
decisions under the Buyback Programme independently of the Company in accordance with certain pre-set parameters. 
 
The Buyback Programme will commence today and end no later than 31 May 2025, subject to market conditions. The purpose 
of the Buyback Programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company, and all Shares repurchased will be cancelled. 
Under the terms of the Buyback Programme, the Shares will be repurchased on Euronext Dublin. The Buyback Programme will 
be conducted in accordance with: 
 
(i) the Company's general authority to repurchase Shares (which authorises the repurchase of a maximum of 79,436,841 
Shares, being approximately 15% of the issued share capital of the Company) as approved by shareholders at the 
Company's AGM on 10 May 2024 (and as such authority may be renewed and/or amended) (the "Authority"); and 
 
(ii) the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 as well as 
the applicable laws and regulations of the Central Bank of Ireland. 
 
Details of any Shares repurchased under the Buyback Programme will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service by 
the Company following repurchase. Purchases may continue under the Buyback Programme during any closed period to which 
the Company is subject. During any closed periods, I-RES and its directors have no power to invoke any changes to the 
Buyback Programme and it will be executed at the sole discretion of Davy. The Company confirms that it currently has no 
unpublished inside information. 
 
There is no guarantee that the Buyback Programme will be implemented in full or that any Shares will be bought back by 
the Company. 
 
 
 
 
END 
For further information please contact: 
Investor Relations: 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer       Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 
email: investors@iresreit.ie 
Media enquiries: 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                           Tel: +353 (0) 
87 227 9281 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                       Tel: +353 (0) 86 
035 3749 
email: iresreit@drury.ie 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the 
Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, 
and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further 
information at www.iresreit.ie. 
 
This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. 
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they 
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar 
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company 
or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph 
speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, 
the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking 
statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 379573 
EQS News ID:  2103358 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2103358&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2025 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
