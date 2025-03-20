DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPU LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 58.1865 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52701755 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 379619 EQS News ID: 2103592 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 20, 2025 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)