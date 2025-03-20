Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will commence a state-of-the-art satellite-based mineral exploration program to accelerate development of its four silica projects in Quebec: Matapedia, St. Gabriel, Lac Comporte, and Pilgrim Island.

The program aims to deploy advanced methodologies, including Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) and Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) analysis, to uncover and map critical mineral and gas signatures within key areas of interest. By leveraging cutting-edge remote sensing capabilities, Argyle Resources is strategically positioned to enhance exploration efficiency and identify high-potential targets for additional exploration.

"Using remote sensing technology to streamline our exploration programs positions Argyle to concentrate its boots on the ground efforts and capital on high-potential targets," said Jeff Stevens, CEO. "Our goal is to provide our exploration partners with the best possible information to maximize their chances of success on the ground."

Key Remote Sensing Techniques:

LWIR Spectral Analysis: Utilizing Aster satellite data for 90m resolution mineral distribution and intensity mapping. Quadratic Discriminant Function Classifier (QDFC): Advanced thermal spectral analysis for precise fingerprint mapping of silica and metallic mineral targets. SWIR Hyperspectral Analysis: High-resolution (10m) mineral mapping using Sentinel satellite data. SWIR Gas Detection: Mapping gases such as helium, hydrogen, methane, carbon dioxide, and radon, indicating underlying mineral deposits.

Proposed Scope of Work:

LWIR Survey: Covering 1,000 sq. km AOI for each of the four projects with up to four satellite tiles.

SWIR Gas Survey: Expanding over 33,000 sq. km using three Sentinel satellite tiles.

QDFC Fingerprint Mapping: Prediction and classification of metallic and quartzite occurrences.

Deliverables:

Georeferenced mineral and gas intensity maps.

Overlap mapping of metallic TVM targets, if applicable.

Comprehensive technical report and raw satellite data.

Figure 1: Argyle Resources Quebec Silica Project Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/245337_2da4e7ea24bbdb21_001full.jpg

Project Areas:

Matapedia: 16 contiguous claims within one Sentinel SWIR tile and one Aster LWIR tile.

St. Gabriel: Located within the same Sentinel SWIR tile as Matapedia but requiring an additional Aster LWIR tile.

Lac Comporte: 33 contiguous claims overlapping two Sentinel SWIR tiles and one Aster LWIR tile.

Pilgrim Island: 13 contiguous claims within one Sentinel and one Aster tile.

The initiative aims to provide highly detailed mineral mapping and actionable exploration targets, aligning with Argyle Resources' commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility in advancing mineral development.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. In addition to the Saint Gabriel project, the Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

