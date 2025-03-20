BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Qudian Inc. (QD), a consumer-oriented technology company in China, Thursday announced a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter, compared to the prior year. Revenues were reduced by 18.1 percent from the previous year.The quarterly loss was RMB66.4 million or $9.1 million, compared to loss of RMB117.1 million for the same period of last year.On a per ADS basis, net loss was RMB0.38 or $0.05. On an adjusted basis, fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB64.2 million or $8.8 million, compared to adjusted net loss of RMB116.6 million for the same period of last year. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB0.37 or $0.05 for the fourth quarter of 2024.Total revenues declined 18.1 percent to RMB52.2 million or $7.2 million, from RMB63.8 million for the same period of last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX