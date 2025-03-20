Knowit AB: Knowit becomes strategic cloud partner for Norwegian public transport

TET Digital AS (TET) has chosen Knowit as its cloud partner for the next four years, with the possibility of extending the partnership for up to six additional years. Under the agreement, Knowit will assist TET with the customization, implementation, and management of cloud services, as well as provide development and advisory services to further develop a modern and scalable technology platform.

Ruter AS is a publicly owned company responsible for public transport in Oslo and Akershus. On January 1, 2024, Ruter established a subsidiary, TET Digital AS, with the mission to develop and deliver digital customer experiences within sustainable mobility. TET builds on a strong legacy from Ruter and has extensive experience in developing well-known digital solutions, including the widely used Ruter app.

Knowit has collaborated with Ruter for over 15 years, supporting digital development in the mobility sector.

"We are proud and humbled to have be trusted as TET's cloud partner. This is a partnership we are truly looking forward to. TET has an important social mission, and we look forward to supporting them with our expertise and experience in cloud services," says Amund Brandsrud, CEO of Knowit in Norway.

The agreement covers a wide range of services. The partnership means that cloud services will be customized and implemented in a smooth and efficient manner, including necessary configuration and integration. Furthermore, Knowit will assist with maintenance and operations, as well as continuous monitoring and maintenance to ensure high availability and performance. At the same time, Knowit will provide development and advisory services, allowing TET to optimize its cloud investments and achieve the best possible business value.

A central goal of the collaboration is to enable a scalable and innovative cloud platform, where new solutions can be developed and implemented as needs evolve. This provides TET with flexibility and a technological infrastructure prepared for the future.

Together for a sustainable digital future

Knowit has a clear vision to contribute to a more sustainable society through digitalization - a vision that aligns well with TET's goal of creating leading digital customer experiences for sustainable mobility.

"We look forward to collaborating with TET and contributing with our expertise in cloud technology. With a strong team and a solid platform as a foundation, we are eager to help TET take the next digital steps. We are ready to get started," says Kristoffer Gudmundsen, Sales Director at Knowit.

For more information, contact

Amund Brandsrud, CEO of Knowit Norge, +47 901 20 606 eller amund.brandsrud@knowit.no

Kristoffer Gudmundsen, Sales director Knowit, +47 932 10 259 eller kristoffer.gudmundsen@knowit.no

Christina Johansson, Head of Communications Knowit AB, +46 70 542 1734 eller christina.johansson@knowit.se

About Knowit

Knowit are digitalization consultants with a vision to create a sustainable and humane society through digitalization and innovation. Knowit supports its clients in the digital transformation and stands out among other consultancy firms through its decentralized organization and agile work methods in client assignments. The operations are divided into four business areas - Solutions, Experience, Connectivity, and Insight - which offer services in bespoke system development, digital customer experiences, the internet of things, cloud, cybersecurity, and management consultancy. Competences from several business areas are often combined in client projects. Knowit was founded in 1990 and now has around 3,900 employees, mainly in the Nordic countries, but also in operations in Germany and Poland.

Knowit AB (publ) has been listed on the stock market since 1997 and is currently listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information about Knowit, please visit knowit.eu.