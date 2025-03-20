Snipp Interactive Inc. Partners with Benny to Provide Digital Grocery Offers for their SNAP Cardholders

Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) leader in the global loyalty and promotions sector, today announced a strategic partnership with Benny, a free to use Fintech application designed to help individuals who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cards save money through cash back rewards on groceries. Through this collaboration, Snipp's Financial Media Network (FMN) will help increase value to Benny's growing community of SNAP cardholders by delivering item-level digital offers.

Benny helps SNAP participants manage their benefits, maximize their savings, and access exclusive rewards that are not available directly through SNAP issuers. By integrating to Snipp's FMN promotions API's, Benny members will now have access to tailored digital offers from participating brands, enabling them to stretch their grocery budgets further while enjoying added value on everyday purchases.

"We are thrilled to partner with Benny to bring meaningful savings opportunities to millions of SNAP recipients," said Tom Burgess, President, Snipp Media. "Our Financial Media Network is designed to create brand engagement while delivering real, measurable benefits to consumers. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance shopping experiences and drive value for both brands and shoppers."

"Benny is committed to empowering SNAP users with smarter ways to save and earn rewards," said Rishi Ahuja, CEO, Benny. "By working with Snipp, we can bring more value-driven incentives to our members and help them make the most of their purchases. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to support households in need."

Brands that participate in Snipp's Financial Media Network gain a unique opportunity to reach and engage directly with a highly targeted consumer base as well as gain invaluable first party and attribution data including where the product was purchased, price paid, date purchased, conversion rates and demographic data of unique users.

The integration is expected to be completed in Q2 2025, with Benny members gaining access to Snipp's offers shortly thereafter. Both companies are committed to ensuring a seamless user experience that makes it easy for SNAP recipients to discover and redeem valuable offers.

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

About Benny:

Benny is a financial technology company that helps the average American make their money go farther. We work with grocery stores, gas stations, and food brands to get the best deals for our customers, and partner with national banks to offer financial products that better serve their unique needs. We also help our members on SNAP & WIC benefits track their benefits with Benny and get cash back on their benefits spending.

