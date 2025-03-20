Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Cleantech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("Cleantech" or the "Company") and Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle") are pleased to announce the execution of an Amended and Restated Royalty Agreement (the "Amended Agreement") dated March 3, 2025, among Oracle, Nevada Vanadium LLC, and Nevada Vanadium Holding Corp., which amends the original royalty agreement dated August 25, 2021 pursuant to which Oracle holds a 2% royalty on Cleantech's Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project (the "Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project") in Eureka County, Nevada (the "Original Royalty"). The Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") published a Record of Decision approving the Environmental Impact Statement for the Company's proposed Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in October 2023. The Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project has also received many of the state permits required to start construction.

Key Terms of the Amended Agreement

Removal of Royalty Payment Threshold : The previously established vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) threshold price of USD 12/lb required to trigger the royalty payments under the Original Royalty has been removed. Pursuant to the Amended Agreement, the 2% royalty is now payable to Oracle without any threshold requirement.

Consideration : As consideration for entering into the Amended Agreement, Oracle must pay Cleantech aggregate consideration of CAD 200,000 as follows: CAD 75,000 (already paid); and CAD 125,000 upon V2O5 prices exceeding USD 12/lb for 180 consecutive days.

Guarantee: Cleantech and Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp., the parent companies of Nevada Vanadium LLC and Nevada Vanadium Holding Corp., will guarantee all future royalty payments.

The parties entered into the Amended Agreement to streamline the royalty structure and clarify payment obligations.

