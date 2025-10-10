Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Lee as its Vice President Legal, effective October 10, 2025.

Ms. Lee is a Canadian-qualified lawyer with eight years of experience in corporate finance, securities, and corporate governance, with a primary focus on clients in the mining and natural resources sector. She joins CleanTech from private practice at a national law firm, where she advised public and private issuers on financings, disclosure, mergers and acquisitions and regulatory compliance.

In her new role, Ms. Lee will oversee the Company's legal affairs and provide strategic counsel to support its operations and growth initiatives across its project portfolio.

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to Ms. Lee to acquire an aggregate of 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.34. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring October 10, 2030. The Options will vest at 12.5% per quarter for the first two years following the grant date starting on January 10, 2026.

The Company further announces that Alex Bayer will step down as the Company's Chief Legal Officer effective October 25, 2025. The Company thanks Mr. Bayer for his valuable contributions during his tenure with the Company. Mr. Bayer will remain available to the Company as a consultant.

