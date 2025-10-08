Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") and Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle") announce that U.S. Fluorspar LLC ("USF"), CleanTech's wholly owned subsidiary, and Oracle have executed a second amending agreement effective October 2, 2025 (the "Second Amending Agreement") to the net smelter return royalty agreement dated August 11, 2025, as amended August 27, 2025 (the "Royalty Agreement").

The Second Amending Agreement expands the Royalty Agreement to include the Quarant Fluorspar Project in Kentucky, operated by USF.

Under the Royalty Agreement, as amended, Oracle is entitled to a 2% net smelter return royalty on minerals produced and sold from the properties included in the Royalty Agreement (the "Properties"), subject to a minimum of US$6 per tonne of minerals sold.

In consideration, Oracle has agreed to pay USF, upon TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval of the Royalty Agreement and the Second Amending Agreement, non-refundable cash payments equal to 20% of the cash consideration that USF has paid, pays, or will pay to the vendors to acquire the Properties under various agreements (the "Matching Payments"). For clarity, Oracle is only required to make Matching Payments once USF has made actual cash payments to the vendors. Failure by Oracle to make a valid Matching Payment within 30 days of a bona fide request from USF will result in termination of the Royalty Agreement.

In the case of Quarant Fluorspar Project, Oracle will pay USF 20% of US$210,000 over 2 years. The schedule of payments is detailed in CleanTech's Quarant acquisition news release dated October 8, 2025.

The full terms of the Royalty Agreement, as amended, are set out in the Company's news releases dated August 12, 2025 and August 29, 2025.

Oracle is a control person of CleanTech, holding 42,799,502 common shares of CleanTech. As such, CleanTech and Oracle are related parties to each other within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). CleanTech and Oracle each intend to rely on available exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Policy 5.9 of the TSXV).

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on critical mineral resources in the USA. The Company has an option to acquire 15,975 acres of mineral rights with historic Fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechvanadium.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Director

