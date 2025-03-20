MineHub's digital platform connects 198+ companies, reducing processing times up to 80%, through automation and network effects.

A leading wire and cable manufacturing achieved $1.2M annual savings, 66% inventory reductions through enhanced collaboration and data-driven decision making.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leader in digital solutions for commodity supply chains, today reiterated its scalable SaaS model and proven value proposition. MineHub generates revenue through volumetric fees tied to the metric tons (MT) of non-ferrous metals processed through its platform, driving recurring revenue while delivering customers annual savings through automation and collaboration. In 2024, the platform processed $14.7 billion USD of copper and aluminum transactions, cementing its role as critical infrastructure for the $1.18 trillion global non-ferrous metals market.1

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, commented, "We're highlighting why MineHub isn't optional-it's essential as the digital foundation for global commodity trade. Our SaaS model ensures revenue grows with our customers' success, scaling with every metric ton digitized."

Business Model: Volume-Linked Recurring Revenue

MineHub's volumetric fee-based revenue model is simple, predictable and aligned with customer success. With the global non-ferrous metals market projected to reach $1.74 trillion USD by 2033, MineHub is well-positioned to capitalize on this expanding market.1

The Company's ability to onboard new customers and expand relationships with existing ones has been instrumental in driving revenue growth, as demonstrated by the 2024 expansion of its Sumitomo agreement to include all non-ferrous metals.

Value Proposition: Four Pillars, Quantified Results

MineHub's platform is an all-in-one digital solution delivering transformative value across four strategic pillars:

PILLAR IMPACT PROOF POINT 1. Operational Efficiency 80% faster processing 60% fewer shipment emails (Wire manufacturer) 2. Risk Mitigation 66% lower inventory costs Prevented $1M stockouts (Wire manufacturer) 3. Collaboration 75% suppliers pre-connected 3-6 months faster onboarding 4. Data-Driven Insights 34-days earlier ETA visibility Digitized and connected 55 supply chain nodes (Aluminum trader)

Ecosystem: Network Effects = Immediate Benefits

MineHub's platform has rapidly established itself as the digital backbone for global metals supply chains, connecting 198+ companies across five continents. This comprehensive network includes industry giants across the value chain, creating a powerful network effect that drives further adoption.

CUSTOMER ROLE MARKET Codelco World's largest copper producer Responsible for approximately 11% of global copper output Sumitomo Fortune Global 500 company Major Japanese metals trader Southwire Leading wire and cable manufacturer North America

With operations spanning strategic mining and industrial markets across North America, Asia, and South America, MineHub has achieved critical mass in regions representing the world's primary copper and aluminum production and processing hubs. The global aluminum accounted for $179.67 billion USD in 2024 and is projected to reach around $329.08 billion USD by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2025 to 2034.2

New customers find 75% of their partners already onboarded on MineHub, creating immediate value:

Reducing onboarding costs as suppliers and customers already use the same platform

Eliminating duplicate data entry across multiple systems

Providing enhanced visibility into upstream and downstream operations

Enabling faster issue resolution through standardized communication channels

Creating opportunities for optimized logistics through shared shipment visibility

One MineHub customer realized 8% reduction in at the gate receiving times by leveraging digital bills of lading data already on the platform. This network effect transforms fragmented supply chains into a cohesive ecosystem where participants gain increasing value as more partners join-enabling customers to achieve the documented efficiency gains and cost savings that have made MineHub essential infrastructure for industry leaders.

Growth Strategy: Scaling the $1.74T Market

Building on its strong foundation, MineHub is executing a multi-faceted growth strategy focused on:

STRATEGY FOCUS Geographic Expansion Strengthening presence in Asia and Europe, leveraging partnerships with Sumitomo Corporation and Elane Revenue Acceleration Growing annual recurring revenue through new customer acquisition and expanded transaction volumes Market Diversification Exploring opportunities in steel, scrap metals, and chemicals Operational Excellence Optimizing cost structure while strategically investing in personnel and product development Strategic Partnerships Advancing the Abaxx Technologies relationship to enhance platform capabilities

For further details, refer to MineHub's 2024 Annual Update and Strategic Outlook for 2025.3

Leadership & Traction

MineHub's leadership team, led by CEO Andrea Aranguren, brings unparalleled expertise in commodities trading, supply chain operations, and financial technology to the metals and mining sector. Their deep industry knowledge enables them to:

Develop cutting-edge solutions for complex supply chain challenges

Leverage intimate understanding of metals trading workflows and regulations

Navigate complex sales cycles and drive rapid adoption across the metals value chain

With a proven track record of success, including managing $14.7 billion USD of transactions in 2024 alone, MineHub's leadership has positioned the Company as essential infrastructure for industry leaders. Their ability to turn industry complexities into immediate ROI demonstrates the platform's critical role in building resilient, efficient supply chains for the future of the non-ferrous metals industry.

In addition, the Company announces that it has entered into a service agreement (the "Agreement") with Resource Stock Digest ("RSD") of Round Rock, Texas. Under the terms of the Agreement, among other things, RSD has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

RSD has been engaged for up to an 18-month advertising and marketing program for a cash fee of US$10,000 every 3 months payable upon receipt of approval of the Agreement by the Exchange. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces its own content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base. RSD is owned and operated by Gerardo Del Real and Nick Hodge, both shareholders of the Company as at the date of the Agreement. RSD and Messrs. Del Real and Hodge are at arm's-length to the Company and have no relationship with the Company outside of this Agreement.

About MineHub:

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

