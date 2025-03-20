Mobile Global Esports Teams with International Business Superstar Amy Zhou to Power Growth in Emerging Markets

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC Pink:MGAM), a rising force at the intersection of esports, fantasy sports, and digital media, is proud to announce the appointment of global business icon Amy Zhou as its new Global Business Development Leader.

Zhou is internationally regarded as a powerhouse in sports marketing and cultural branding, with an elite career that spans decades and continents. She is a professional international sports culture broker, strategic connector, and entertainment executive whose client roster includes over 200 Olympians. As one of the most influential global sports and entertainment figures, Zhou brings a formidable network, deep expertise in brand development, and a proven track record of driving explosive growth across emerging markets.

Her appointment marks a pivotal moment in Mobile Global's growth trajectory. It positions the company to accelerate its expansion into global markets through a multifaceted strategy that includes influencer partnerships, large-scale event marketing, e-commerce initiatives, and localized manufacturing.

"Getting to know Amy over the last several months and discussing our visions for the future made it apparent how powerful this partnership could be," said Brett Rosin, CEO of Mobile Global Esports. "Amy's long and storied career in the business and sports world is as well-known and respected as anyone I've had the pleasure of working with. Her global relationships, deep cultural fluency, and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our goals for growth and impact."

Creating Global Reach

Zhou's global leadership credentials are both extensive and impressive. She serves as Chair of the United Nations Sports Culture Foundation, President of the American-China Sports Association Inc., CEO of AMZ Sports Group, and CEO of Universal Sports and Entertainment Group. Her business ventures and nonprofit initiatives span the U.S., China, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, giving her unparalleled access to high-growth regions and influential stakeholders.

In her role at Mobile Global, Zhou will lead global market development, focusing on expanding the company's footprint into Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. She will also leverage MGAM's existing presence in India, the world's largest and most open digital market, to scale up monetization strategies, including e-commerce, influencer activations, and supply chain optimization.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Amy to the Mobile Global family," said Steve Berman, Chief Operating Officer of MGAM. "Her ability to create value across borders and industries is truly unique. This partnership is not just a business decision; it's a strategic leap forward regarding how we intend to scale our brand and engage millions of new users worldwide. From grassroots events to global broadcasts, Amy brings the vision and velocity we need to win on a global stage."

Zhou's influence goes far beyond traditional sports. Her leadership has helped bridge global cultural gaps through sports diplomacy, athlete promotion, and digital transformation. As esports becomes a dominant force in youth culture and entertainment, her experience across Western and Eastern markets will be critical in helping MGAM craft culturally relevant, scalable strategies to engage the following billion users.

This partnership strengthens Mobile Global's executive team and signifies a commitment to global inclusion, innovation, and sustainable business expansion. With Zhou's leadership, Mobile Global is positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth of the esports ecosystem and create value for its players, fans, partners, and investors.

About Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM)

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC: MGAM) is a rapidly emerging global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest-growing, and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO hosts competitive collegiate-level esports tournaments and creates digital media that connects players and fans. MOGO is uniquely positioned to deliver outsized value to gamers, colleges, advertisers, e-commerce platforms, and the broader esports ecosystem. Through its efforts, MOGO creates business value and drives digital inclusion, employment opportunities, and educational access for thousands of young people across India-contributing meaningfully to the broader India growth story.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.

They are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "potential," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "we believe," "we intend" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release, subject to risks and uncertainties, include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. These statements are based on our management's expectations, beliefs, and assumptions concerning future events based on currently available information. These expectations, beliefs, and assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations, beliefs, and assumptions may prove incorrect.

Investor Contact

IR@MobileGlobal.us

[312-241-2550]

SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire