Agentic AI-powered virtual assistant offers 24/7 analytics and modeling expertise, helps slash model-development times for financial institutions

Experian, a leading global data and technology company, today announced that Experian Assistant, an agentic AI-powered solution that greatly accelerates the data-modeling lifecycle, has won the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Analytics Innovation. For the second consecutive year, Experian received this prestigious award that recognizes those "who are dedicated to reshaping the FinTech industry and improving people's lives through innovative technologies."

Experian Assistant enables financial institutions to perform data exploration, build and deploy models, monitor their performance, and increase speed to market to launch new offerings. Integrated with Experian Ascend Platform, the solution greatly accelerates the modeling lifecycle, slashing model-development times from months to days and in some cases hours.

"To stay ahead of their competition, financial institutions need a solution to quickly go from ideas to data and into production," said Shri Santhanam, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Software, Platforms, and AI, Experian North America. "Like having an analytics and modeling expert by your side 24x7, Experian Assistant provides immediate responses to users' questions, enhances model transparency, and helps quickly parse through multiple model iterations by selecting optimal modeling features along with coding and deployment support."

The world's largest financial Institutions use Experian's Ascend Platform and in close collaboration with several customers Experian Assistant was developed to offer them a deeper understanding of credit data and provide best practices on how to optimally use analytics. It enables those institutions to broaden their scope of data and deploy advanced, agentic AI to effectively score a larger number of consumers. This improves their accuracy and inclusivity, and aligns with Experian's mission of fostering greater financial equity.

Experian Assistant advances regulatory compliance through automated model risk documentation, identity and fraud management, risk assessment and transaction monitoring.

This year's 9th annual awards program received more than 4,500 nominations from all over the world. For more information on the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, visit: https://fintechbreakthrough.com/.

