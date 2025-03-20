urban-gro, Inc.: urban-gro Awarded $1.2M Contract for K-12 Architectural Design with Muscogee County School District

LAFAYETTE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), an integrated professional services and Design-Build firm offering solutions to multiple commercial sectors, today announced that its architectural division has signed a professional services agreement valued at approximately $1.2 million to provide architectural design services for campus enclosures with the Muscogee County School District in Georgia. The enclosures are a part of the district's initiative to enhance student safety and security throughout all its 53 schools. Many older campuses in the district feature open-air breezeways, and the goal is to enclose those pathways wherever feasible, creating a more cohesive, modern campus design that mirrors the functionality of a single building. The Company anticipates recognizing the majority of the project's revenue over the next three quarters of 2025.

"We are proud to strengthen our partnership with the Muscogee County School District and contribute to their mission of creating safe, modern, and functional learning environments," said Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro. "As members of the Columbus, Georgia community, it is especially meaningful to play a role in enhancing campus infrastructure. By improving cohesion and security, these upgrades will provide lasting benefits for students and educators for years to come."

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (NASDAQ:UGRO) is an integrated professional services and Design-Build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA"), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North America and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision - Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this release, terms such as "will," "aims," "anticipates," "may," "look forward," "projects" and similar expressions and variations as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the expected magnitude and timing of revenue to be recognized from the design project described herein, the anticipated design and safety elements of the project, and the lasting benefits to students and educators. These and other forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including, among others, our ability to accurately forecast revenues and costs, our ability to predict and respond to new laws and governmental regulatory actions, including delays granting licenses to clients or potential clients and delays in passage of legislation expected to benefit our clients or potential clients, risks related to adverse weather conditions, supply chain issues, rising interest rates, economic downturn or other factors that could cause delays or the cancellation of projects in our backlog or our ability to secure future projects, our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers, risks associated with reliance on key customers and suppliers, our ability to attract and retain key personnel, and risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Jeff Sonnek - ICR, Inc.

(720) 730-8160

investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:

Barbara Graham - urban-gro, Inc.

(720) 903-1139

media@urban-gro.com

SOURCE: urban-gro, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire