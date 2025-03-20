Commercial Metals Company Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Second quarter net earnings of $25.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share; adjusted earnings of $29.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share

Consolidated core EBITDA of $131.0 million in the second quarter; core EBITDA margin of 7.5%

Solid North American construction demand drove a 3.3% increase in finished steel shipments compared to the prior year second quarter

New project awards reached the second highest level since late fiscal 2022, leading to a healthy North America backlog volume that grew sequentially and was stable on a year-over-year basis

Europe Steel Group achieved adjusted EBITDA breakeven during the quarter, driven by effective cost management and modest margin relief

Profitability in the Emerging Businesses Group increased both sequentially and on a year-over-year basis, despite seasonal headwinds

Execution of long-term strategic plan, including organic growth investments and the operational and commercial excellence program ("TAG"), is contributing positively to fiscal 2025 performance

IRVING, Texas, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2025. Second quarter net earnings was $25.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $85.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recorded estimated net after-tax charges of $3.9 million primarily to reflect interest expense on the judgment amount associated with the previously disclosed Pacific Steel Group litigation. Excluding these charges, second quarter adjusted earnings were $29.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $85.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the prior year period. "Adjusted EBITDA," "core EBITDA," "core EBITDA margin," "adjusted earnings" and "adjusted earnings per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, can be found in the financial tables that follow.

Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In our seasonally weaker second quarter, during a period of continued economic uncertainty, the CMC team bolstered profitability across each segment by targeted actions to increase commercial discipline and optimize costs, in order to support higher margins. These efforts drove improved sequential profitability within our Europe Steel Group (excluding energy credits and rebates) and our Emerging Businesses Group, and ran counter to normal seasonal trends. Our initiatives are also contributing to financial results in our North America Steel Group, where the business remained under pressure from margin compression in most lines of business. Encouragingly, several bright spots emerged in our North American steel business during the second half of the quarter, including improved scrap market conditions, rising long steel prices, a rebound in downstream project awards, and better price levels for new downstream work. Taken together, we believe these developments signal a near-term inflection in profitability levels heading into the spring and summer construction season."

Mr. Matt added, "Infrastructure spending remains robust and conversations with customers across other sectors and geographies continue to point toward optimism for construction activity in the quarters ahead. This sentiment is consistent with our downstream bid levels and key external indicators that suggest a strong and growing pipeline of potential future projects. We remain confident in the long-term fundamentals of the U.S. construction market, driven by structural trends including infrastructure investment, reshoring of critical manufacturing, energy transition and generation growth, and the need to address our nation's housing shortage."

Mr. Matt added, "Execution of our operational and commercial excellence program, Transform, Advance, and Grow (TAG), continued to gain momentum during the quarter and is on pace to provide the financial benefits we anticipated in fiscal 2025, with more expected to be delivered in the years beyond. This effort is a key component of our long-term strategic plan and is expected to propel value by helping CMC to drive commercial and operational excellence and other efficiencies across the organization and to achieve higher through-the-cycle margins."

The Company's balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong. As of February 28, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $758.4 million, with available liquidity of nearly $1.6 billion. During the quarter, CMC repurchased 906,603 shares of common stock valued at $48.0 million in the aggregate. As of February 28, 2025, $305.3 million remained available under the current share repurchase authorization.

On March 19, 2025, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on March 31, 2025. The dividend to be paid on April 9, 2025, marks the 242nd consecutive quarterly payment by the Company.

Business Segments - Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Review

Demand for CMC's products in North America was resilient during the quarter. Shipments of finished steel products increased by 3.3% relative to the prior year period. The pipeline of potential future construction projects remained healthy as indicated by CMC's downstream bidding activity and the Dodge Momentum Index, which measures the value of projects entering the planning phase. Downstream backlog volumes increased by nearly 10% relative to the end of the first fiscal quarter and were stable on a year-over-year basis. New contract awards improved during the second quarter and ended the period at the second highest volume since late fiscal 2022. Shipments of merchant products (MBQ) grew compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024 as CMC has increased its ability to serve West Coast customers from the Arizona 2 micro mill.

Long steel market conditions improved throughout the quarter from a low point reached in December 2024. Domestic scrap pricing rose in both January and February prompting price increases for each of CMC's primary steel products. The supply of imported rebar remained modest relative to the longer-term average, despite a temporary jump in arrivals during January ahead of potential tariff implementations.

Adjusted EBITDA for the North America Steel Group decreased to $128.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 from $222.3 million in the prior year period. The earnings reduction was driven by lower margins over scrap costs on steel products and downstream products. Results for the second quarter also included unrealized losses of approximately $8 million related to financial positions used to hedge CMC's physical copper exposure. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the North America Steel Group of 9.3% declined from 15.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

European market conditions in the second quarter improved modestly relative to recent periods, largely due to reduced import flows that helped establish a better balance of supply and demand. Lower import entries into the Polish market provided domestic suppliers with the ability to increase market penetration and maintain good shipment volumes despite seasonal headwinds. A sequential reduction in scrap costs led to a slight improvement in metal margins. Pricing trends within the quarter were positive, with monthly average selling prices ending the period $25 per ton above the low reached in December 2024. Financial results continued to benefit from an extensive cost management program that has meaningfully reduced controllable costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Europe Steel Group increased to $0.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 from a loss of $8.6 million in the prior year period. The second quarter results include a government rebate related to natural gas costs of $4.0 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the Europe Steel Group of 0.4% increased from (4.5%) in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Emerging Businesses Group (EBG) second quarter net sales of $158.9 million increased by 1.8% compared to the prior year period, while adjusted EBITDA for the segment of $23.5 million was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Improved segment profitability was driven by strong project related shipments of Performance Reinforcing Steel, as CMC continues to experience growing demand for its proprietary corrosion resistant solutions. Financial results within other EBG divisions were largely unchanged from the prior year period. Indications of future market conditions remained encouraging with pipeline measures such as project quotes and new planning activity at healthy levels. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8% improved by 330 basis points compared to the prior year period.

Outlook

Mr. Matt said, "We expect consolidated financial results in our third quarter of fiscal 2025 to rebound from the second quarter level. Finished steel shipments within the North America Steel Group are anticipated to follow normal seasonal trends as we enter the spring and summer construction seasons, while our adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase sequentially on higher margins over scrap on steel products. Adjusted EBITDA for our Europe Steel Group should remain near breakeven, as we enter the seasonally strong period of the year and continue to benefit from extensive cost management efforts. Financial results for the Emerging Businesses Group are anticipated to improve to levels modestly above the prior year period."

Mr. Matt concluded, "We are encouraged by recent developments across the various markets in which we participate. Margin and demand trends appear to be improving, which should position us well for the upcoming spring and summer construction season. Additionally, conversations with customers continue to indicate optimism about the coming quarters."

Conference Call

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support early-stage construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to general economic conditions, key macro-economic drivers that impact our business, the effects of ongoing trade actions, the effects of continued pressure on the liquidity of our customers, potential synergies and growth provided by acquisitions and strategic investments, demand for our products, shipment volumes, metal margins, the ability to operate our steel mills at full capacity, future availability and cost of supplies of raw materials and energy for our operations, growth rates in certain reportable segments, product margins within our Emerging Businesses Group segment, share repurchases, legal proceedings, construction activity, international trade, the impact of geopolitical conditions, capital expenditures, tax credits, our liquidity and our ability to satisfy future liquidity requirements, estimated contractual obligations, the expected capabilities and benefits of new facilities, the anticipated benefits and timeline for execution of our growth plan and initiatives and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The statements in this release that are not historical statements, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as we or our management "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "future," "intends," "may," "plans to," "ought," "could," "will," "should," "likely," "appears," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook" or other similar words or phrases, as well as by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and beliefs as of the time this news release was prepared. Although we believe that our expectations are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or circumstances or any other changes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024, as well as the following: changes in economic conditions which affect demand for our products or construction activity generally, and the impact of such changes on the highly cyclical steel industry; rapid and significant changes in the price of metals, potentially impairing our inventory values due to declines in commodity prices or reducing the profitability of downstream contracts within our vertically integrated steel operations due to rising commodity pricing; excess capacity in our industry, particularly in China, and product availability from competing steel mills and other steel suppliers including import quantities and pricing; the impact of geopolitical conditions, including political turmoil and volatility, regional conflicts, terrorism and war on the global economy, inflation, energy supplies and raw materials; increased attention to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters, including any targets or other ESG, environmental justice or regulatory initiatives; operating and startup risks, as well as market risks associated with the commissioning of new projects could prevent us from realizing anticipated benefits and could result in a loss of all or a substantial part of our investments; impacts from global public health crises on the economy, demand for our products, global supply chain and on our operations; compliance with and changes in existing and future laws, regulations and other legal requirements and judicial decisions that govern our business, including increased environmental regulations associated with climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; involvement in various environmental matters that may result in fines, penalties or judgments; evolving remediation technology, changing regulations, possible third-party contributions, the inherent uncertainties of the estimation process and other factors that may impact amounts accrued for environmental liabilities; potential limitations in our or our customers' abilities to access credit and non-compliance with their contractual obligations, including payment obligations; activity in repurchasing shares of our common stock under our share repurchase program; financial and non-financial covenants and restrictions on the operation of our business contained in agreements governing our debt; our ability to successfully identify, consummate and integrate acquisitions and realize any or all of the anticipated synergies or other benefits of acquisitions; the effects that acquisitions may have on our financial leverage; risks associated with acquisitions generally, such as the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required approvals under applicable antitrust legislation and other regulatory and third-party consents and approvals; lower than expected future levels of revenues and higher than expected future costs; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; the impact of goodwill or other indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment charges; the impact of long-lived asset impairment charges; currency fluctuations; global factors, such as trade measures, military conflicts and political uncertainties, including changes to current trade regulations, such as Section 232 trade tariffs and quotas, tax legislation and other regulations which might adversely impact our business; availability and pricing of electricity, electrodes and natural gas for mill operations; our ability to hire and retain key executives and other employees; competition from other materials or from competitors that have a lower cost structure or access to greater financial resources; information technology interruptions and breaches in security; our ability to make necessary capital expenditures; availability and pricing of raw materials and other items over which we exert little influence, including scrap metal, energy and insurance; unexpected equipment failures; losses or limited potential gains due to hedging transactions; litigation claims and settlements, court decisions, regulatory rulings and legal compliance risks, including those related to the PSG litigation and other legal proceedings discussed in Note 12, Commitments and Contingencies, in Part I, Item 1, Financial Statements and in Part II, Item 1, Legal Proceedings of this Form 10-Q; risk of injury or death to employees, customers or other visitors to our operations; and civil unrest, protests and riots.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

2/28/2025

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

2/29/2024

2/28/2025

2/29/2024 North America Steel Group



























Net sales to external customers

$ 1,386,848

$ 1,518,637

$ 1,559,520

$ 1,671,358

$ 1,486,202

$ 2,905,485

$ 3,078,852 Adjusted EBITDA

128,818

188,205

210,932

246,304

222,294

317,023

489,114 Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.3 %

12.4 %

13.5 %

14.7 %

15.0 %

10.9 %

15.9 %





























External tons shipped



























Raw materials

312

339

360

371

347

651

721 Rebar

503

549

522

520

460

1,052

982 Merchant bar and other

243

241

237

244

234

484

464 Steel products

746

790

759

764

694

1,536

1,446 Downstream products

298

356

361

371

316

654

662





























Average selling price per ton



























Raw materials

$ 956

$ 874

$ 866

$ 970

$ 880

$ 913

$ 829 Steel products

814

812

843

891

905

813

898 Downstream products

1,221

1,259

1,311

1,330

1,358

1,242

1,374





























Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 713

$ 677

$ 664

$ 717

$ 658

$ 695

$ 617 Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 338

$ 323

$ 321

$ 353

$ 379

$ 330

$ 361





























Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 476

$ 489

$ 522

$ 538

$ 526

$ 483

$ 537





























Europe Steel Group



























Net sales to external customers

$ 198,029

$ 209,407

$ 222,085

$ 208,806

$ 192,500

$ 407,436

$ 417,675 Adjusted EBITDA

752

25,839

(3,622)

(4,192)

(8,611)

26,591

30,331 Adjusted EBITDA margin

0.4 %

12.3 %

(1.6) %

(2.0) %

(4.5) %

6.5 %

7.3 %





























External tons shipped



























Rebar

100

107

98

80

64

207

186 Merchant bar and other

210

206

221

217

211

416

432 Steel products

310

313

319

297

275

623

618





























Average selling price per ton



























Steel products

$ 612

$ 639

$ 667

$ 681

$ 673

$ 626

$ 651





























Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 337

$ 370

$ 383

$ 389

$ 394

$ 353

$ 380





























Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 275

$ 269

$ 284

$ 292

$ 279

$ 273

$ 271





























Emerging Businesses Group



























Net sales to external customers

$ 158,864

$ 169,415

$ 195,571

$ 188,593

$ 155,994

$ 328,279

$ 333,233 Adjusted EBITDA

23,519

22,660

42,519

38,220

17,929

46,179

48,791 Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.8 %

13.4 %

21.7 %

20.3 %

11.5 %

14.1 %

14.6 %

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands)

2/28/2025

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

2/29/2024

2/28/2025

2/29/2024 Net sales to external customers



























North America Steel Group

$ 1,386,848

$ 1,518,637

$ 1,559,520

$ 1,671,358

$ 1,486,202

$ 2,905,485

$ 3,078,852 Europe Steel Group

198,029

209,407

222,085

208,806

192,500

407,436

417,675 Emerging Businesses Group

158,864

169,415

195,571

188,593

155,994

328,279

333,233 Corporate and Other

10,635

12,143

18,973

9,728

13,591

22,778

21,578 Total net sales to external customers

$ 1,754,376

$ 1,909,602

$ 1,996,149

$ 2,078,485

$ 1,848,287

$ 3,663,978

$ 3,851,338





























Adjusted EBITDA



























North America Steel Group

$ 128,818

$ 188,205

$ 210,932

$ 246,304

$ 222,294

$ 317,023

$ 489,114 Europe Steel Group

752

25,839

(3,622)

(4,192)

(8,611)

26,591

30,331 Emerging Businesses Group

23,519

22,660

42,519

38,220

17,929

46,179

48,791 Corporate and Other

(34,852)

(386,245)

(25,189)

(37,070)

(34,512)

(421,097)

(65,499) Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 118,237

$ (149,541)

$ 224,640

$ 243,262

$ 197,100

$ (31,304)

$ 502,737

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data)

February 28, 2025

February 29, 2024

February 28, 2025

February 29, 2024 Net sales

$ 1,754,376

$ 1,848,287

$ 3,663,978

$ 3,851,338 Costs and operating expenses:















Cost of goods sold

1,534,829

1,552,046

3,136,551

3,156,114 Selling, general and administrative expenses

167,560

167,444

345,418

329,976 Interest expense

11,167

11,878

22,489

23,634 Litigation expense

4,720

-

354,720

- Net costs and operating expenses

1,718,276

1,731,368

3,859,178

3,509,724 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

36,100

116,919

(195,200)

341,614 Income tax expense (benefit)

10,627

31,072

(44,955)

79,494 Net earnings (loss)

$ 25,473

$ 85,847

$ (150,245)

$ 262,120

















Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.22

$ 0.74

$ (1.32)

$ 2.25 Diluted

0.22

0.73

(1.32)

2.22

















Cash dividends per share

$ 0.18

$ 0.16

$ 0.36

$ 0.32 Average basic shares outstanding

113,564,436

116,396,530

113,811,675

116,584,235 Average diluted shares outstanding

114,510,293

117,524,113

113,811,675

118,051,249

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

February 28, 2025

August 31, 2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 758,403

$ 857,922 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,787 and $3,494)

1,088,141

1,158,946 Inventories, net

978,279

971,755 Prepaid and other current assets

302,077

285,489 Assets held for sale

1,204

18,656 Total current assets

3,128,104

3,292,768 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,623,435

2,577,136 Intangible assets, net

220,461

234,869 Goodwill

383,822

385,630 Other noncurrent assets

333,888

327,436 Total assets

$ 6,689,710

$ 6,817,839 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 328,989

$ 350,550 Accrued contingent litigation-related loss

354,720

- Other accrued expenses and payables

385,375

445,514 Current maturities of long-term debt

40,043

38,786 Total current liabilities

1,109,127

834,850 Deferred income taxes

185,958

276,908 Other noncurrent liabilities

227,724

255,222 Long-term debt

1,154,727

1,150,835 Total liabilities

2,677,536

2,517,815 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 113,260,850 and 114,104,057 shares

1,290

1,290 Additional paid-in capital

392,965

407,232 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(98,989)

(85,952) Retained earnings

4,312,659

4,503,885 Less treasury stock, 15,799,814 and 14,956,607 shares at cost

(595,999)

(526,679) Stockholders' equity

4,011,926

4,299,776 Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests

248

248 Total stockholders' equity

4,012,174

4,300,024 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,689,710

$ 6,817,839

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended (in thousands)

February 28, 2025

February 29, 2024 Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Net earnings (loss)

$ (150,245)

$ 262,120 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

141,021

137,485 Stock-based compensation

18,270

23,047 Write-down of inventory

15,735

10,392 Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes

(95,090)

1,901 Litigation expense

354,720

- Other

2,325

2,225 Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(41,271)

(87,149) Net cash flows from operating activities

245,465

350,021 Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(204,454)

(160,772) Proceeds from government assistance related to property, plant and equipment

25,000

- Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

5,270

389 Other

(960)

1,923 Net cash flows used by investing activities

(175,144)

(158,460) Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:







Repayments of long-term debt

(20,241)

(17,199) Debt issuance costs

(38)

- Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities

13,303

38,079 Repayments under accounts receivable facilities

(13,303)

(45,693) Treasury stock acquired

(98,433)

(76,347) Tax withholdings related to share settlements, net of purchase plans

(10,256)

(9,227) Dividends

(40,981)

(37,374) Net cash flows used by financing activities

(169,949)

(147,761) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(501)

380 Increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

(100,129)

44,180 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

859,555

595,717 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 759,426

$ 639,897









Supplemental information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ 59,861

$ 86,506 Cash paid for interest

25,277

24,260









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 758,403

$ 638,261 Restricted cash

1,023

1,636 Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 759,426

$ 639,897

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA, core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings on a diluted per share basis. Core EBITDA margin is defined as core EBITDA divided by net sales. The adjustment "Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions" represents the recognition of deferred revenue from 2016 and 2017 resulting from the Company's participation in the New Markets Tax Credit program provided for in the Community Renewal Tax Relief Act of 2000 during the development of a micro mill, spooler and T-post shop located in eligible zones as determined by the Internal Revenue Service. In prior periods, the Company included within the definition of core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share an adjustment for "Mill operational commissioning costs" related to the Company's third micro mill, which was placed into service during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Periods commencing subsequent to February 29, 2024 no longer include an adjustment for mill operational commissioning costs. Accordingly, the Company has recast core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share for all prior periods to conform to this presentation.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.

A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and core EBITDA is provided below:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands)

2/28/2025

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

2/29/2024

2/28/2025

2/29/2024 Net earnings (loss)

$ 25,473

$ (175,718)

$ 103,931

$ 119,440

$ 85,847

$ (150,245)

$ 262,120 Interest expense

11,167

11,322

12,142

12,117

11,878

22,489

23,634 Income tax expense (benefit)

10,627

(55,582)

29,819

40,867

31,072

(44,955)

79,494 Depreciation and amortization

70,584

70,437

72,190

70,692

68,299

141,021

137,485 Asset impairments

386

-

6,558

146

4

386

4 Adjusted EBITDA

118,237

(149,541)

224,640

243,262

197,100

(31,304)

502,737 Non-cash equity compensation

8,038

10,232

9,173

12,846

14,988

18,270

23,047 Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions

-

-

(6,748)

-

-

-

- Litigation expense

4,720

350,000

-

-

-

354,720

- Core EBITDA

$ 130,995

$ 210,691

$ 227,065

$ 256,108

$ 212,088

$ 341,686

$ 525,784





























Net sales

$ 1,754,376

$ 1,909,602

$ 1,996,149

$ 2,078,485

$ 1,848,287

$ 3,663,978

$ 3,851,338 Core EBITDA margin

7.5 %

11.0 %

11.4 %

12.3 %

11.5 %

9.3 %

13.7 %

A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted earnings is provided below:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data)

2/28/2025

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

2/29/2024

2/28/2025

2/29/2024 Net earnings (loss)

$ 25,473

$ (175,718)

$ 103,931

$ 119,440

$ 85,847

$ (150,245)

$ 262,120 Asset impairments

386

-

6,558

146

4

386

4 Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions

-

-

(6,748)

-

-

-

- Litigation expense

4,720

350,000

-

-

-

354,720

- Total adjustments (pre-tax)

$ 5,106

$ 350,000

$ (190)

$ 146

$ 4

$ 355,106

$ 4 Related tax effects on adjustments

(1,237)

(85,750)

40

(31)

(1)

(86,987)

(1) Adjusted earnings

$ 29,342

$ 88,532

$ 103,781

$ 119,555

$ 85,850

$ 117,874

$ 262,123 Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ 0.22

$ (1.54)

$ 0.90

$ 1.02

$ 0.73

$ (1.32)

$ 2.22 Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$ 0.26

$ 0.78

$ 0.90

$ 1.02

$ 0.73

$ 1.04

$ 2.22

