Sonim XP Pro 5G and H500 5G Now Verizon Frontline Verified

Rugged, reliable, and TAA compliant, these mission-critical devices are purpose-built to meet the demands of government and frontline heroes.

This release corrects and replaces the press release that was issued by Sonim Technologies, Inc., on March 20th, 2025. Updated quote attribution.

San Diego, California and Basking Ridge, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced that the XP Pro 5G rugged smartphone and H500 5G rugged mobile hotspot have achieved Verizon Frontline Verified status. This milestone solidifies their place as essential, best-in-class tools within Verizon's robust ecosystem, purpose-built to empower first responders and public safety agencies nationwide with reliable communication solutions when it matters most.

"Achieving Verizon Frontline Verified status for the XP Pro 5G and H500 5G underscores Sonim's unwavering commitment to delivering tools that function flawlessly when lives are on the line," said Chris Yeatts, SVP of Products at Sonim Technologies. "This distinction affirms the reliability, durability, and performance of our solutions, giving first responders the confidence they need in critical moments."





Sonim devices bring unmatched durability, performance, and rugged innovation to Verizon Frontline's ecosystem

The streamlined XP Pro 5G smartphone is built for extreme environments, features ultra-durability, exceptional battery life, and robust connectivity powered by a Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 processor. With glove-friendly Gorilla® Glass Victus® II, customizable action keys, SecureAudio connectors, and dual 100dB+ loudspeakers, it's designed for seamless operation in critical situations. Enhanced by a robust accessories ecosystem and the SonimWare suite, the XP Pro 5G offers expanded functionality, streamlined device management, and productivity tools tailored for frontline users.

The H500 5G Mobile Hotspot delivers reliable, high-speed connectivity with a 6000mAh removable battery, an Ethernet port, and support for up to 34 devices via Wi-Fi 6E and Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband, making it an ideal solution for disaster recovery and emergency response.

Both devices meet Sonim's Rugged Performance Standards in addition to IP ratings and MIL-STD-810H, integrate seamlessly with Verizon Frontline solutions, and are backed by comprehensive warranties to reduce total cost of ownership.

"Earning 'Verizon Frontline Verified' status is a testament to Sonim's commitment to supporting public safety," said Calvin Jackson a senior manager with the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program. "Public safety professionals can trust that Sonim's devices have undergone extensive testing, ensuring they can perform seamlessly on our network during critical operations."

The "Verizon Frontline Verified" program designates products that have been purposefully designed and rigorously tested to meet public safety's specialized needs. Vendors must first participate in the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program before undergoing the verification process. Products that achieve this status allow public safety agencies to confidently integrate solutions tailored to their unique needs and demanding environments.

To learn more about the Verizon Frontline Verified program and explore the solutions it supports, visit Verizon Frontline's website.

For more information about the Sonim XP Pro 5G smartphone for Verizon, visit https://www.verizon.com/business/products/devices/smartphones/sonim-xp-pro-5g

For more information about the Sonim H500 5G mobile hotspot, visit https://www.verizon.com/business/products/devices/mobile-hotspots/sonim-h500-5g

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

About Verizon Frontline

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders - developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines - to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site.

