Company recognized for its deep expertise, industry experience and continuous innovation using AI technologies to drive client impact through integrated services solutions

Regulatory News:

Global digital services leader TP (Paris:TEP) announced today it was named a Leader in Everest Group's 2024 Experience-Driven Integrated Banking and Financial Services (BFS) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Everest Group assessed 18 leading providers globally for its Experience-Driven Integrated BFS Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment, evaluating their capabilities in delivering integrated services across key domains, including retail banking, lending, and payments. TP was recognized as a Leader for its expertise, its experience in the banking and financial services industry, technology, and customer-centric approach, with a suite of banking and financial services solutions including account servicing, customer onboarding, credit evaluation, and payments processing.

"By recognizing buyers' desire for end-to-end services, TP created its OneOffice offering for delivering integrated front-to-back operations across lending, payments, and financial crime segments," says Suman Upardrasta, Vice President, BFSI at Everest Group. "TP possesses its in-house technology as well as the digital services expertise of the recently acquired Majorel, which address the rising demand for digitally driven operations. These capabilities have earned it recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's Experience-Driven Integrated BFS Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment."

In naming TP a Leader in the assessment, Everest cited TP for its extensive operational scale and technology, including its digital services arm TP Infinity and TP's strengthened global presence. Everest also cited TP for its strong strategic partnerships with AI technology providers, and the company's suite of end-to-end integrated services such as digital onboarding, Know Your Customer processes, and fraud-as-a-service within banking, customer acquisition and servicing within lending, and credit card payments processing, financial crime, screening and inquiries.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment evaluates providers based on market impact,andvision and capability, with criteria emphasizing AI integration, innovation, and global delivery excellence. TP excelled in areas such as strategic focus on AI-driven transformation, continuous investment in advanced technologies, and a flexible, AI-enhanced global delivery model that supports diverse BFS clients across geographies.

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. The Everest Group Experience-Driven Integrated BFS Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 is available to Everest Group subscribers here.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP (TP)

TP (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2024, TP reported consolidated revenue of €10,280 million (US$11 billion) and net profit of €523 million.

TP shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, TP shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.tp.com.

Disclaimer: Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

