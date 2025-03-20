AMOEBA: Amoéba is the French partner in the European SAGROPIA project

Press release

Chassieu (France), 20 March 2025 - 6pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), an industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, announces its participation for the 2nd consecutive year in the European SAGROPIA project, which aims to advance crop protection using pesticides of natural origin. Alongside leading players in their fields of expertise, Amoéba is proud to be the only French company to take part in this European project, which aims to reduce the use of conventional pesticides while maintaining the quality and yields of agricultural produce.

The Horizon Europe SAGROPIA project, launched in early 2024, is a promising five-year collaborative approach to research and innovation in sustainable crop protection. With a budget of €6 million, SAGROPIA is coordinated by the RTDS Association (Austria) and is made up of a consortium of 10 partners, including leading agro-industrial companies, producers' associations and research institutes:

AIT Austrian Institute of Technology (Austria)

Amoéba (France)

Wageningen University and Research (Netherlands)

Certis Biologicals ( United States)

United States) Agroscope (Switzerland)

Rovensa Next (Portugal)

Südzucker Group ( Germany)

The aim of those involved in this project is therefore to develop and implement innovative, comprehensive integrated pest management strategies, which will then be tested in field trials in 2025.

SAGROPIA's work is in line with the European "Farm to fork" roadmap, which aims to promote food security in Europe while reducing the use of conventional pesticides. In particular, SAGROPIA aims to reduce the use of conventional pesticides in potato and sugar beet cultivation by 50%, using biocontrol methods to combat plant diseases. The project aims to help increase the sustainability of agricultural production systems, particularly in terms of the environment, while ensuring that farms remain competitive.

Amoéba is taking part in this project with its biocontrol product "AXPERA", which provides a new mode of action to fight against late blight in potatoes and cercosporiosis in sugar beet. This is particularly important in the case of potatoes, where the number of available molecules is dwindling and downy mildew resistance is developing. Amoéba is thus demonstrating its ability to position itself in high-potential markets where the economic stakes are high, with a potential global market for potato fungicides of €500m by 2028.

Dr Günter Brader, scientific coordinator of SAGROPIA and senior researcher in bioresources at the Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT), has this to say about the project:

"As part of the SAGROPIA project, we will advance Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategies to reduce the use of conventional pesticides in potato and sugar beet cultivation. More specifically, we aim to replace a number of so-called 'candidate for substitution' (CfS) active substances, which are set to be phased out because of their toxicological profile but which, for want of alternatives, are still commonly used for crop protection."

More information about SAGROPIA:

SAGROPIA Factsheet European Commission: CORDIS

News on the SAGROPIA website: https://www.sagropia.eu/on Twitter and Linkedin.

Funded by the European Union. The views and opinions expressed are, however, those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them. Subsidy agreement 101135629.

Agroscope, SAGROPIA's associate partner in Switzerland, is funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI).

About Amoéba :

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and growing it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and in 2022 obtained approval for its active substance in the USA as well as the recommendation for approval in Europe issued by the Austrian authority. Cosmetic applications do not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

