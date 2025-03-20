Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) todayannounced that it has been awarded multiple contracts to provide its turret drive aiming and stabilization technology to Rheinmetall for use on the German Army's Boxer Heavy Weapon Carrier and the Hungarian Ministry of Defence (MoD's) Lynx infantry fighting vehicles (IFV).

Under the agreements, Curtiss-Wright will supply Rheinmetall's Vehicle Systems Europe and Vehicle Systems International divisions with its cost-effective, scalable Turret Drive Stabilization System (TDSS) and other system components in support of these programs. Curtiss-Wright's TDSS will enable these ground vehicles to maintain target location accuracy and precise turret stabilization, even while moving at full speed. Further, it uniquely enables system designers to upgrade and add stabilization functionality as mission requirements change, allowing system integrators to choose the right level of motion control and stability for the platform.

"We are proud to have been selected by Rheinmetall to provide our turret drive stabilization solution supporting the German Army's Heavy Weapon Carrier and the Hungarian Defence Forces' Zrínyi 2026 military modernization and rearmament program," said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. "These contracts demonstrate the growing demand for our turret drive aiming and stabilization technology in support of vital European combat vehicles. In addition, these awards highlight our strong opportunity to grow Curtiss-Wright's international defense revenues, given the targeted increases in NATO spending and a global rising threat environment."

Curtiss-Wright's facility, located in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland, will provide Rheinmetall with state-of-the-art modular TDSS, associated hand controllers, and equipment to control the medium caliber LANCE turret on the Boxer Heavy Weapon Carrier to be supplied to the German Army. Shipments are scheduled to run through 2029.

Curtiss-Wright will also deliver its state-of-the-art TDSS and associated controllers to Rheinmetall for use on the Hungarian MoD's Lynx IFV. During Phase 1 of the contract, Curtiss-Wright will deliver TDSS systems solely manufactured in Switzerland. During Phase 2, additional TDSS systems will be manufactured in Switzerland and Australia. In support of both phases, Curtiss-Wright will leverage its global partner network for the manufacture of the TDSS system gyroscopes, building on the preferred supplier network that the Company has established to support Rheinmetall ground vehicle programs globally. Under the contract, shipments are scheduled to run through 2027.

