Donnerstag, 20.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
20.03.25
21:32 Uhr
11,880 Euro
+0,010
+0,08 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,87011,95021:45
11,88011,97521:33
ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2025 21:38 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Curitiba Festival Has the Support of Banco CNH Industrial and New Holland

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / CNH

Banco CNH and CNH brand, New Holland, once again support the Curitiba Festival, one of the main performing arts events in Brazil, which takes place from March 24 to April 6, in Curitiba.

In its 33rd edition, the festival will have about 350 attractions in more than 70 spaces in the capital and metropolitan region, with award-winning theatrical shows, national premieres, as well as circus performances, musicals, dance, workshops, performances and gastronomy.

"We are proud to strengthen this event that plays a fundamental role in cultural democratization and moves the entire city by promoting renowned shows. Supporting the Curitiba Festival reinforces our commitment to collaborate with actions that promote art and culture, allowing more people to have access to theater and various artistic manifestations", says CNH's Sustainability Manager for Latin America, Erika Michalick.

The sponsorship of the festival is an action linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the UN, which includes ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
