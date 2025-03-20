Curitiba Festival Has the Support of Banco CNH Industrial and New Holland

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / CNH

Banco CNH and CNH brand, New Holland, once again support the Curitiba Festival, one of the main performing arts events in Brazil, which takes place from March 24 to April 6, in Curitiba.

In its 33rd edition, the festival will have about 350 attractions in more than 70 spaces in the capital and metropolitan region, with award-winning theatrical shows, national premieres, as well as circus performances, musicals, dance, workshops, performances and gastronomy.

"We are proud to strengthen this event that plays a fundamental role in cultural democratization and moves the entire city by promoting renowned shows. Supporting the Curitiba Festival reinforces our commitment to collaborate with actions that promote art and culture, allowing more people to have access to theater and various artistic manifestations", says CNH's Sustainability Manager for Latin America, Erika Michalick.

The sponsorship of the festival is an action linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the UN, which includes ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

