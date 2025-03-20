WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corporation (X) Thursday provided first quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share guidance of $0.53 to $0.49. First-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $125 million.Commenting on first quarter guidance, President and Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said, 'Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $125 million is in line with our prior first quarter outlook. The North American Flat-Rolled segment's commercial strategy, combined with a strong emphasis on operational efficiencies and cost management, continues to drive strength within the segment. Our Mini Mill segment should see a sequential improvement based on increasing volumes from both Big River Steel (BRS) and Big River 2 (BR2). In Europe, the pricing environment has slightly improved, however demand remains subdued. We continue to manage our production levels in line with our customers' demand and our planned maintenance schedules. The Tubular segment continues to face pressure from the lagged impacts of a weak pricing environment, however, we remain optimistic for pricing improvements moving forward.'The Flat-Rolled segment's adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than the fourth quarter primarily driven by typical seasonal logistics constraints in the mining sector, which will unwind in the second quarter. We anticipate that higher average selling prices and increased volumes will partially offset this mining impact.The Mini Mill segment's adjusted EBITDA is expected to be higher than the fourth quarter due to an increase in shipments. For the first quarter, we expect approximately $50 million in ramp-related impact from BR2. These costs are included in our first quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance for the Mini Mill segment.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX