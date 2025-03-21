Novartis shares demonstrated robust performance on Thursday, climbing 1.6 percent to reach 99.77 CHF on the Swiss SIX exchange. This upward movement reinforces a longer-term positive trend, with the stock now trading more than 16 percent above its April 2024 low of 83.63 CHF. The rally comes as the pharmaceutical giant secured a historic FDA approval for Fabhalta (iptacopan) to treat adults with C3-Glomerulopathie (C3G), making it the first and only approved medication for this rare kidney disease. This marks Fabhalta's third FDA approval overall and second within Novartis's kidney disease portfolio since August 2024, when the drug received accelerated approval for IgA nephropathy treatment.

Financial Outlook and Portfolio Expansion

The company recently reported impressive quarterly results with revenue increasing 13.87 percent to 11.54 billion CHF compared to the same period last year. Analysts project a 2025 earnings per share of 8.35 USD and anticipate a dividend increase to 3.86 USD per share, up from 3.50 CHF distributed in 2024. Novartis continues to strengthen its leadership in the kidney disease space, researching Fabhalta for additional rare conditions while advancing two other late-stage IgA nephropathy therapies: Atrasentan, awaiting FDA decision in early 2025, and Zigakibart, currently in Phase III development.

