Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, today announced the winners for the 2025 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence UK. The awards recognise funds and asset managers that have served investors well over the long term and which Morningstar's manager research team believes will be able to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns over time.

There are two types of Morningstar awards: the Morningstar Category Awards and the Morningstar Asset Manager Awards.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence Awards 2025, which recognise the outstanding fund offerings and groups within the industry. Against the backdrop of geopolitical shifts and evolving markets, our analysts have carefully chosen the top performers across equity, fixed income, and multi-asset categories, leveraging Morningstar's forward-looking ratings to identify the leading funds for investors in the UK," said Monika Calay, Director of UK Manager Research at Morningstar.

The 2025 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence award winners in the UK are:

Morningstar Category Awards Winner Best Europe ex-UK Equity JPM Europe Dynamic (ex-UK) Fund C Net Acc Best GBP Allocation Dimensional World Allocation Funds Best GBP Bond Royal London Corporate Bond M Acc Best Global Equity Jupiter Merian Global Equity Fund I GBP Acc Best UK Equity Artemis Income Fund I Acc

Best Asset Manager Awards Winner Best Asset Manager Royal London Asset Management

Methodology

These awards are determined by a combination of risk-adjusted medium- to long-term performance track records and Morningstar's forward-looking rating for funds, the Morningstar Medalist Rating including its Parent pillar component. The Medalist Rating is set on a five-tier scale running from Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral and Negative at the share class level. The full methodology for the awards is available here.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $338 billion in assets under management and advisement as of Dec. 31, 2024. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on X @MorningstarInc.

Morningstar's Manager Research Group

Morningstar's Manager Research Group consists of various wholly owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. including, but not limited to, Morningstar Research Services LLC. Morningstar Manager Research provides independent, fundamental analysis on managed investment strategies. Morningstar views are expressed in the form of Morningstar Medalist Ratings, which are derived through research of three key pillars-People, Process, and Parent. The Morningstar Medalist Rating is the summary expression of Morningstar's forward-looking analysis of investment strategies as offered via specific vehicles using a rating scale of Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral, and Negative. A global research team issues detailed research reports on strategies that span vehicle, asset class, and geography.

Medalist Ratings are not statements of fact, nor are they credit or risk ratings, and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions. A Medalist Rating is not intended to be nor is a guarantee of future performance. This press release is for informational purposes only; references to securities should not be considered an offer or solicitation to buy or sell the securities.

©2025 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MORN-R

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250319105824/en/

Contacts:

Morningstar Media Contacts:

Contact the team at emeamedia@morningstar.com