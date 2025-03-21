Yara International ASA: Yara publishes 2024 Integrated Report

Yara has today published its 2024 Integrated Report, including complete 2024 Annual Accounts with notes.

The report is attached as a pdf file and in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

The 2024 Integrated Report embeds the EU Taxonomy disclosure and Sustainability Statements, prepared in accordance with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The Remuneration report and the Country-by-country reporting are disclosed sepa-rately. The disclosures are available on Yara's website: https://www.yara.com/2024



Maria Gabrielsen

Investor contact

M: +47 92090093

E: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

Tonje Næss

Media contact

M: +47 40844647

E: tonje.nass@yara.com

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. With 17,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2024, Yara reported revenues of USD 13.9 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

