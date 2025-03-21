Yara International ASA: Changes to Yara's Group Executive Board

Oslo, March 21, 2025: Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand is appointed EVP & Chief Financial Officer at Yara. Ankarstrand has been a member of Yara's Group Executive Board since 2023 in the position as EVP Corporate Development. He has previously held positions as CEO Yara Clean Ammonia, SVP Yara North America, CFO of the Industrial segment and Director of Strategy & Business Development in Yara.

Thor Giæver is appointed acting EVP Corporate Strategy & Business Development until August and will thereafter serve as SVP Strategic Advisor to the CEO. Giæver has served as Yara CFO since 2021.

"I want to thank Thor Giæver for his strong contribution as CFO for almost four years. With more than 20 years' experience in key roles in Yara, he has deep knowledge of the company which will come to good use in his new role," says Svein Tore Holsether, President & CEO of Yara International.

Fernanda Lopes Larsen is appointed EVP Corporate Development. Lopes Larsen has been a member of Yara's Group Executive Board since 2020 in the position of EVP Africa & Asia. Lopes Larsen has held several other senior positions since she joined Yara in 2012. The process to identify Lopes Larsen's successor as EVP Africa & Asia has been initiated, and during a transition phase Lopes Larsen will retain this responsibility until August 2025.

Hanna Opsahl-Ben Ammar is appointed EVP People & External Affairs, Chief of staff. Opsahl-Ben Ammar joined Yara in 2021, and comes from the role as VP CEO Office, working closely with the CEO on corporate affairs, strategic positioning, partnerships and as Company Secretary.

Solveig Hellebust, EVP & Chief HR Officer has decided to leave Yara to pursue opportunities outside the company. "I want to thank Hellebust for her significant effort during a time of volatility and rapid change," says Holsether.

"Amidst a volatile business environment, delivering on the strategy with a sharpened focus is our main priority. I am pleased to strengthen the Group Executive Board with Opsahl-Ben Ammar and making use of the extensive experience held by Lopes Larsen and Ankarstrand in new roles that are key to strategy execution," says Holsether.

The changes are effective immediately and the Group Executive Board now consists of;

Svein Tore Holsether, President & CEO

Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand, EVP & CFO

Hanna Opsahl-Ben Ammar, EVP People & External Affairs, Chief of staff

Fernanda Lopes Larsen, EVP Corporate Development

Kristine Ryssdal, EVP & General Counsel

Chrystel Monthean, EVP Yara Americas

Mónica Andrés Enriquez, EVP Yara Europe

Open position, EVP Yara Africa & Asia

Johan Labby, EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence

Jorge Noval, EVP & CEO Yara Industrial Solutions

Thor Giæver, Acting EVP Corporate Strategy & Business Development

