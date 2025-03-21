Northgold AB: Northgold AB releases Year-End Report for January-December 2024

Stockholm, 21 March 2025. Northgold AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: "NG", "Northgold" or the "Company") today published its Year-End Report for 2024.

Financial highlights of fourth quarter 2024 (Group, consolidated)

Net sales amounted to KSEK 0 (Q4 2023: KSEK 0).

Operating profit/loss after financial items totalled KSEK -1,660 (Q4 2023: KSEK -1,101).

Earnings per share after financial items amounted to SEK -0.06 (Q4 2023: SEK -0.6).

Cash flow from operating activities was KSEK -4,562 (Q4 2023: KSEK -600).

Financial highlights of the full year 2024 (Group, consolidated)

Net sales amounted to KSEK 0 (FY 2023: KSEK 0).

Operating profit/loss after financial items totalled KSEK -10,143 (FY 2023: KSEK -11,470).

Earnings per share after financial items amounted to SEK -0.4 (FY 2023: SEK -0.9).

Cash flow from operating activities was KSEK -10,779 (FY 2023: KSEK -11,222).

The Board of Directors does not intend to propose any dividend to the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

For the full report, please download the attached PDF. The full report is also available at https://northgoldab.com/financial-reports/.

Further information

Seppo Tuovinen, CEO of Northgold AB

ir@northgoldab.com

Website: www.northgoldab.com

Follow us: www.linkedin.com/company/northgold

Northgold is a Swedish-listed gold exploration and development Company focused on advancing multiple, co-located, resource-stage projects in the Middle Ostrobothnia Gold Belt (MOGB) of Central Finland, including the Kopsa Gold-Copper project, the Kiimala Trend Gold project, and the Hirsikangas Gold project. The Company strives to grow its gold mineral resources, make new gold discoveries, and ultimately extract gold from these under-explored areas in Central Finland.www.northgoldab.com. Augment Partners AB, tel. +46 8-604 22 55 info@augment.se, is acting as the Company's Certified Adviser.

