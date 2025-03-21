Spetz Inc.: Spetz Announces Leadership Transition for Growth

SPETZ INC. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce key leadership changes and new appointments to its board of directors (the "Board").

Effective March 21, 2025, Yossi Nevo resigned from his position as CEO and a Director of the Company. Mr. Nevo will continue to act as President of the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Spetz Tech Ltd. The Company thanks Mr. Nevo for his leadership and looks forward to his continued contributions.

The Company is pleased to welcome Mitchell Demeter as its new CEO. Mr. Demeter is a blockchain veteran and former President of Netcoins, where he helped expand one of Canada's first regulated crypto trading platforms. He also co-founded one of Canada's first crypto exchanges, which was acquired in 2015, and launched the world's first Bitcoin ATM.

"I'm excited to take on this role and drive Spetz's next phase of growth," said Mr. Demeter. "With our strong foundation, we're well-positioned to expand our technology and market reach."

Spetz is also pleased to welcome Mark Binns and Spencer MacLean to the Board.

Mark Binns is a public company executive and blockchain industry veteran. He is the CEO of Carrier Connect Data Solutions and former CEO of BIGG Digital Assets. Mr. Binns has also held board positions at WonderFi (TSX:WNDR), and Sparx Technologies, bringing extensive experience in capital markets, investor relations, fintech, and corporate strategy.

Spencer MacLean has over a decade of experience in capital markets, specializing in investing, capital raising, M&A, and corporate structuring. As a former lawyer at a boutique firm in Vancouver, he remains a member of the Law Society of British Columbia and the Canadian Bar Association. Currently, Mr. MacLean is a Director at Bromac Resources Ltd., and a Partner at Oro Capital Ltd., where he focuses on high-growth investment opportunities. His combined expertise in law, finance, and business strategy makes Mr. MacLean a valuable addition to the Board.

"We're excited to welcome Mark and Spencer to the Board," said Mr. Demeter. "Their expertise will be instrumental as we scale our blockchain and AI-driven marketplace initiatives."

Spetz also announces that Ofir Friedman and On Freund have resigned from the Board. The Company thanks them for their valuable contributions and wishes them success in their future endeavors.

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. is a multinational technology company operating at the intersection of AI-driven marketplaces and blockchain infrastructure. The Company owns and operates the Spetz application, an AI-powered platform connecting consumers with service providers, as well as Sonic Strategy, a leading blockchain staking business.

Spetz Website: www.spetz.app

Spetz Investor information: https://investor.spetz.app/

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations Nofar Shigani,CFO Email: Investors@spetz.app Email: nofar@spetz.app Phone: 647-956-6033 Phone: +972 526238108

