Spetz Inc: SonicStrategy Supports Sonic Labs Governance Proposal, Casting 33.5M $S Votes to Expand Institutional Access

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / SonicStrategy Inc., the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of Spetz Inc. (CSE:SPTZ)(OTCQB:DBKSF), is pleased to confirm its affirmative vote in support of the latest Sonic Labs governance proposal. This proposal aims to extend the accessibility of the $S token into regulated U.S. financial markets, including potential ETF/ETP issuance, NASDAQ PIPE listings, and establishing a U.S.-based entity (Sonic USA).

Governance Vote Highlights:

SonicStrategy has voted in favor of the proposal with 33.5 million $S tokens

The governance initiative seeks to: Create and support regulated on-ramps for broader institutional participation. Enhance transparency, legitimacy, and liquidity for $S. Establish Sonic USA to serve as a formal pivot into the U.S. capital markets ecosystem.



SonicStrategy strongly supports this initiative as a foundational step toward:

Unlocking additional institutional participation in the Sonic ecosystem;

Increasing liquidity and accessibility for $S across traditional finance;

Reinforcing governance, credibility, and cross-market reach.

"This vote aligns with our long-term vision to support scalable and sustainable growth of the Sonic network," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO of SonicStrategy. "We believe this proposal lays critical groundwork that will strengthen the broader ecosystem, and by extension, the value of infrastructure providers like us who are deeply committed to its success."

As one of the largest public holders, SonicStrategy remains committed to advancing governance initiatives that contribute to network expansion, improved access, and long-term value creation.

For more information, visit: www.sonicstrategy.io

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy) (CSE:SPTZ)(OTCQB:DBKSF) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations

Email: investors@sonicstrategy.io

Mitchell Demeter

Email: mitchell@sonicstrategy.io

Phone: 345-936-9555

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Spetz's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Spetz does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: Spetz Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/sonicstrategy-supports-sonic-labs-governance-proposal-casting-33.5m-s-1063673