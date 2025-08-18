Spetz Inc: SonicStrategy Expands Exposure to 38.8 Million S Tokens Across Staking, Delegation, and DeFi Holdings, Reinforcing Institutional Alignment and Long-Term Yield Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / SonicStrategy Inc., the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of Spetz Inc. (CSE:SPTZ)(OTCQB:DBKSF) and one of the first publicly traded treasury companies focused on the Sonic blockchain, is pleased to announce a major milestone in the growth of its institutional-grade validator and overall asset footprint within the Sonic ecosystem.

Following its June 25, 2025 update, SonicStrategy has seen a 158% increase in total network exposure, reflecting accelerating institutional and community confidence in the Company's infrastructure and strategy. As of today, the SonicStrategy validator has received a total of 33,481,484 S tokens in delegation, including:

30,456,918.85 S tokens delegated by third-party holders, with strategic support from Sonic Labs and Beets), two cornerstone participants in the Sonic network.

3,024,565.14 S tokens self-delegated by SonicStrategy, reinforcing its alignment with the network's success and long-term performance.

SonicStrategy Validator Link

In addition, SonicStrategy holds approx 5.3m S tokens across DeFi strategies and treasury accounts, further increasing its effective exposure. Taken together, the Company now has total exposure to 38.8 million S tokens, making it one of the most significant players in the Sonic ecosystem.

"We're incredibly proud to have the support of key ecosystem players like Sonic Labs and Beets, alongside a wide base of individual delegators," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO of SonicStrategy. "This level of validation affirms the credibility and performance of our infrastructure while expanding our role as a core participant in the Sonic network."

The SonicStrategy validator, listed as "SonicStrategy | CSE: SPTZ | OTCQB: DBKSF", plays a foundational role in securing the Sonic blockchain while generating daily staking and DeFi rewards. These earnings contribute directly to the Company's revenue generation and broader digital asset treasury strategy.

SonicStrategy intends to continue scaling its validator operations while actively supporting the growth of the Sonic ecosystem through validator infrastructure, liquidity provisioning, and strategic DeFi deployments.



The Company also continues to hold 3.71 BTC as part of its broader digital asset treasury strategy, and approximately $2,000,000 CAD.

For more information, visit:

SonicStrategy: www.sonicstrategy.io

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy) (CSE:SPTZ)(OTCQB:DBKSF) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations

Email: investors@sonicstrategy.io

Mitchell Demeter

Email: mitchell@sonicstrategy.io

Phone: 345-936-9555

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Spetz's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Spetz does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

