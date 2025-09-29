Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - SonicStrategy Inc., the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) (FSE: L6C) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dustin Zinger as Chief Executive Officer and Mitchell Demeter moving to the role of Executive Chair of the Company following his decision to accept an executive opportunity with Sonic Labs via Sonic USA LLC, a new subsidiary of the Sonic Foundation.

Zinger, an experienced capital markets professional with deep expertise in corporate development and investor relations within the blockchain industry, will lead SonicStrategy as it continues to expand its institutional-grade validator operations on the Sonic network. The Company operates enterprise-class hardware infrastructure designed for speed, reliability, and security, making validator operations a core and growing revenue driver for SonicStrategy.

In addition to his capital markets background, Zinger brings the operational discipline needed to oversee a technology-driven infrastructure business. His experience positions him to ensure SonicStrategy's validator operations remain best-in-class, while also strengthening the Company's ability to execute its growth plans and deepen relationships across both the crypto ecosystem and traditional capital markets.

Mitchell Demeter's appointment as CEO of Sonic Labs, was highlighted during the Sonic Summit in Singapore on September 29th. Demeter, who has served as CEO of SonicStrategy since its inception, will transition into the role of Executive Chair. In this capacity, Demeter will continue to provide executive leadership on overall strategy, capital markets development, and strategic partnerships, while working closely with Zinger and the management team to drive the Company's long-term objectives. Demeter will also continue to serve of the Board of Directors of the Company.

"We are excited to welcome Dustin as CEO of SonicStrategy," said Demeter. "His long history in blockchain, combined with his capital markets expertise and operational discipline, makes him ideally suited to lead our validator operations and expand our presence in global markets. With this leadership structure, SonicStrategy and Sonic Labs are well-positioned to accelerate growth and strengthen Sonic's position as a leading network. For me, the timing was right to step into the role of CEO at Sonic Labs. In order for SonicStrategy to be successful, we need Sonic Labs to execute on its global mission, I believe I can help drive that mission forward."

In addition, SonicStrategy is pleased to announce that its shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FSE: L6C, providing European investors with additional access to the Company's shares and expanding its global investor base.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement with TAFIN, a German-based marketing and investor relations firm, to provide promotional and investor awareness services in Germany.

The agreement between TAFIN and Spetz is set to begin on September 27, 2025, and will run for an initial term of ten weeks, concluding on December 1, 2025. Under the terms of the agreement, TAFIN will receive a fee of 100,000 Euro, payable upfront on September 22, 2025. Services will commence within seven days of receipt of payment. Marco Marquardt is and will continue to provide the TAFIN Services to the Company on behalf of TAFIN and may be contacted at +49 6128 9792946 or finanzmedien@tafin.gmbh, Rosenweg 28, 65232 Taunusstein, Germany. The Company has not and will not issue any securities to Tafin as compensation.

The scope of work will include the creation of articles and investor-oriented content for distribution across German-language financial platforms and newsletters, to increase SonicStrategy's visibility among German retail and institutional investors. The agreement may be extended upon mutual consent of both parties following the initial term.

Disclosure Regarding Stock Promotion

Readers are cautioned that investor awareness and marketing campaigns are designed to increase the visibility of the Company's securities and may result in increased trading volume and share price volatility. SonicStrategy and its parent company Spetz Inc. have paid Euro 100,000 in connection with this marketing program. No stock options, shares, or other securities have been issued to TAFIN as compensation. The Company advises investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating investment decisions and to rely on filings made with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedarplus.ca.

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy Inc. is the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) (FSE: L6C), focused on providing institutional-grade access to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. The Company operates large-scale Sonic validators and deploys capital into DeFi strategies, delivering recurring staking rewards and treasury growth while supporting the security and decentralization of the Sonic network.

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) (FSE: L6C) (dba SonicStrategy) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Spetz's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Spetz does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

We seek Safe Harbor.

