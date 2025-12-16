Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - SonicStrategy Inc., (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) (the "Company") a publicly traded infrastructure company focused on the Sonic blockchain, announces a change to its board of directors and management team.

Mr. Mitchell Demeter has informed the Company of his decision to resign as Executive Chair and member of the Board of Directors effective immediately in order to allow him to dedicate more time toward his role at Sonic Labs. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Demeter, a founder of SonicStrategy, for his dedicated service to the Company.

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) provides a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. SonicStrategy is a blockchain company that (i) operates validators on the proof-of-stake Sonic blockchain, (ii) participates in decentralized finance ("DeFi") using its own assets, and (iii) holds Sonic Tokens on a long-term basis as part of its strategic treasury management of its Sonic Tokens.

