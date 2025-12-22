Arctic Minerals AB: Arctic Minerals Appoints Johan Spetz as Chief Financial Officer

Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Johan Spetz has been appointed Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company. He will assume the role during the second quarter of 2026.

Johan Spetz brings extensive financial industry and capital markets experience to the Company's executive team. He has previously held the roles of Commodity Market Analyst at Goldman Sachs in London and New York, and Partner and Head of Equity Research at Pareto Securities in Stockholm, with a primary focus on commodities and natural resources, including mining. Most recently, he has worked as the CFO of Sedana Medical AB (publ), a Nasdaq Stockholm listed medical technology and pharmaceutical company. At Sedana Medical, he has had experience managing the company's transition from the Nasdaq Stockholm First North stock exchange to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

Johan Spetz holds a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from Stockholm School of Economics.

Executive Director Peter George comments:

"I am very pleased that Arctic Minerals has been able to attract a high-quality professional such as Johan to our Executive team. Johan's extensive finance and capital markets experience, with a focus on commodities and the mining and resources industry, will be invaluable to the Company as we continue the development of the Hennes Bay copper-silver project in Sweden, as well as advance the Company's other projects in the Nordics."

Johan Spetz comments:

"I am excited about this opportunity to contribute to the further development of Arctic Minerals and its attractive project portfolio, in particular the flagship Hennes Bay project which has significant resource growth potential and could become one of the top copper mines in the Nordics."

The CFO recruitment process has been managed by Jozephine Gimling from Vindex.

