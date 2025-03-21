Beko highlights preserving water could save up to hundreds in households bills, this World Water Day

ISTANBUL, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world observes World Water Day on 22 March, with a spotlight on "Glacier Preservation," Beko reaffirms its commitment to addressing the urgent need for global water preservation for generations to come. Pointing out the significant impact that saving water and energy at home can have on both the environment and household finances, Beko, a company conscious of the crucial role water plays in the functioning of essential home appliances, is demonstrating its dedication to water-saving through innovation and sustainable practices.

Saving water has far-reaching benefits. Thanks to technological advancements, modern appliances now consume significantly less water than older models. In Europe for instance, in the late 1990s, washing machines required over 65 litres of water per cycle. By 2022, this had dropped to around 46 litres - a remarkable reduction. Similarly, dishwashers once used around 20 litres per cycle but now require less than 10 litres. These improvements offer consumers a meaningful way to reduce their environmental footprint while cutting utility costs.

"The connection between glaciers and the water that flows through our homes is more direct than many people realise," says Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko. "Each drop of water saved in homes around the world contributes to our collective effort to address water scarcity, which is being dramatically worsened by glacier retreat due to climate change. The rapid melting of glaciers is a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of our planet."

"As glaciers continue to retreat, the importance of each water-saving decision we make at home becomes magnified," adds Bulgurlu. "Through our innovations and commitments, we're working to ensure that future generations will have access to this vital resource."

Innovative solutions for household water conservation

Beko's ongoing investment in water-efficient technology is delivering measurable results for consumers. The company's water-saving appliances are designed to maintain exceptional performance while significantly reducing water and energy consumption.

The SaveWater dishwasher uses just 6.9 litres of water for a full load. This innovative feature saves water from the last rinse phase in the dishwashing cycle, storing it hygienically and safely in the machine's specially designed water tank so it can be re-used in the beginning of the next wash, helping to save households 2.6 litres* of water with every wash using Eco program.

Working in conjunction with the compatible Beko washing machine, the SaveWater tumble dryer collects up to 5.2 litres** of water during the drying cycle and feds this directly into the washing machine to be used in the next wash cycle.

The AI-powered*** dishwasher automatically identifies the optimal settings for each load, removing the guesswork from choosing the most efficient program. SensorAdapt technology detects dirt levels and load amount, automatically adjusting to the ideal wash cycle for optimal results, saving up to 50%**** on energy, water, and time, while ensuring the dishes come out sparkling clean with ease.

The AutoDose System in washing machines, enhanced with smart sensors, accurately measures load, fabric type and soil levels to optimize detergent use and reduce its water consumption. This system achieves a 25%***** reduction in water usage thanks to improved algorithm which detects load more precisely, as well as reduced water in the rinsing stage thanks to optimal dosing.

Beko's approach extends beyond product innovation to encompass its entire operational footprint.

Sustainable manufacturing : Beko is targeting a 25% reduction in manufacturing water withdrawal by 2040 from a 2024 base year. During the same period, the company also aims to increase its water recycling and reuse ratio to 35% in all manufacturing facilities.

: Beko is targeting a 25% reduction in manufacturing water withdrawal by 2040 from a 2024 base year. During the same period, the company also aims to increase its water recycling and reuse ratio to 35% in all manufacturing facilities. Climate action: In line with its 2050 net-zero target, Beko recognizes that protecting water resources is inseparable from addressing climate change. As part of its near-term objectives, the company is targeting a 42% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 42% cut in Scope 3 emissions from product use by 2030, compared to its 2022 baseline. For its long-term targets, Beko aims to slash its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90%, and absolute Scope 3 emissions by 90% in 2050, also compared to a 2022 base year, which are aligned with the 1.5°C climate scenario and validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). "Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and switching to renewable energy are crucial for glacier preservation, which is why we're also working towards 100% green electricity in our manufacturing by 2030 and have already achieved excellent progress," says Hakan Bulgurlu.

Beko encourages individuals to make a difference by:

Choosing water-efficient appliances

Adopting water-saving habits at home

Supporting organisations dedicated to glacier preservation and climate action

This World Water Day, Beko reaffirms its dedication to glacier preservation, responsible water management, and collaborating towards a water-secure future for all.

